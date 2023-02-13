We've all been there: The best cures for a hangover

Light feels brighter, the noise around is unbearable and remorseful feelings begin to fill your head. Congratulations, you have a hangover, and on the weekend, you're not the only one.

Besides sensitivity to light and noise, you probably have a headache, dry mouth, difficulty concentrating and severe nausea. The good news is that these symptoms can be avoided, even if you had too much to drink during a wild party.

Let's start with the question of why we actually get hangovers. The removal of excess alcohol from the body is mainly via the urinary system, which causes fluid loss and dehydration, which leads to the classic hangover symptoms.

The greater the amount of alcohol drunk, the more severe and noticeable the symptoms. To overcome this problem, the body produces enzymes which break down the alcohol, and the more alcohol you drink, the more enzymes there are. The breaking down alcohol process is usually accompanied by pain and sometimes decreased blood sugar levels, which can cause nausea and even a depressed mood.

To maintain health and to prevent an unwanted hangover, of course it's better to not get drunk and certainly not too often. On the other hand, it's not every day (hopefully!), and surely there'll be several more events during the coming year so it might happen again.

So if you woke up this morning with a hangover, you can eat or drink certain things to relieve the symptoms.

Bottle of alcohol (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

How to get over a hangover in a natural way

Over the years, several studies have researched foods which might help relieve hangovers. These studies haven't been sufficiently established to determine that certain foods or drinks help, yet certainly some alleviate symptoms.

Asparagus

Some studies indicate that amino acids and minerals found in asparagus extract may alleviate various hangover symptoms. The most useful part of the plant is the asparagus leaves.

Additional studies are being done to prove if amino acids in asparagus can speed up the rate of alcohol breakdown in the liver, yet unfortunately there still isn't an unequivocal recommendation.

Leafy greens, almonds, bananas

These foods contain potassium which is lost in the urine. They'll help you get an efficient amount of potassium without eating too much because it's not easy to eat with a hangover.

Miso soup

Japanese miso soup, as well as chicken soup, will help restore fluids, amino acids and salts to your body that will contribute to a quick recovery, even for those who lack appetite.

Oatmeal

Oats are a complex carbohydrate and may help balance blood sugar levels over time, thus helping to prevent feeling bad. Take oats and make a hot porridge.

Water

As always, especially at parties with alcohol, arrive hydrated and make sure to drink water during the evening. Pay attention - drinking water the morning after is just as important. Try to drink small amounts at a time and throughout the day.

Isotonic drinks

An isotonic drink or in the words we all know - a sports drink - is rich in important electrolytes such as salt and sugar and will help with recovery when you can't eat.

Ginger tea

We know the effectiveness of ginger root against sea sickness or nausea in pregnancy, but will it also help with a hangover? Maybe, it's worth a try.

To get the most out of your ginger tea, scrape the root with a grater and only then soak it in water. Grating enables your body to more effectively absorb gingerol, the active ingredient in ginger.