The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

We've all been there: The best cures for a hangover

Did you party a little too much last night? Feeling terrible and have to go to work? Here are some practical solutions.

By KAREN ANN GAIMAN/WALLA
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 12:03
Illustrative image of a hangover. (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
Illustrative image of a hangover.
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

Light feels brighter, the noise around is unbearable and remorseful feelings begin to fill your head. Congratulations, you have a hangover, and on the weekend, you're not the only one.

Besides sensitivity to light and noise, you probably have a headache, dry mouth, difficulty concentrating and severe nausea. The good news is that these symptoms can be avoided, even if you had too much to drink during a wild party.

Let's start with the question of why we actually get hangovers. The removal of excess alcohol from the body is mainly via the urinary system, which causes fluid loss and dehydration, which leads to the classic hangover symptoms. 

The greater the amount of alcohol drunk, the more severe and noticeable the symptoms. To overcome this problem, the body produces enzymes which break down the alcohol, and the more alcohol you drink, the more enzymes there are. The breaking down alcohol process is usually accompanied by pain and sometimes decreased blood sugar levels, which can cause nausea and even a depressed mood.

To maintain health and to prevent an unwanted hangover, of course it's better to not get drunk and certainly not too often. On the other hand, it's not every day (hopefully!), and surely there'll be several more events during the coming year so it might happen again. 

So if you woke up this morning with a hangover, you can eat or drink certain things to relieve the symptoms.

Bottle of alcohol (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Bottle of alcohol (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

How to get over a hangover in a natural way

Over the years, several studies have researched foods which might help relieve hangovers. These studies haven't been sufficiently established to determine that certain foods or drinks help, yet certainly some alleviate symptoms.

Asparagus

Some studies indicate that amino acids and minerals found in asparagus extract may alleviate various hangover symptoms. The most useful part of the plant is the asparagus leaves.

Additional studies are being done to prove if amino acids in asparagus can speed up the rate of alcohol breakdown in the liver, yet unfortunately there still isn't an unequivocal recommendation.

Leafy greens, almonds, bananas

These foods contain potassium which is lost in the urine. They'll help you get an efficient amount of potassium without eating too much because it's not easy to eat with a hangover.

Miso soup

Japanese miso soup, as well as chicken soup, will help restore fluids, amino acids and salts to your body that will contribute to a quick recovery, even for those who lack appetite.

Oatmeal

Oats are a complex carbohydrate and may help balance blood sugar levels over time, thus helping to prevent feeling bad. Take oats and make a hot porridge.

Water

As always, especially at parties with alcohol, arrive hydrated and make sure to drink water during the evening. Pay attention - drinking water the morning after is just as important. Try to drink small amounts at a time and throughout the day.

Isotonic drinks

An isotonic drink or in the words we all know - a sports drink - is rich in important electrolytes such as salt and sugar and will help with recovery when you can't eat. 

Ginger tea

We know the effectiveness of ginger root against sea sickness or nausea in pregnancy, but will it also help with a hangover? Maybe, it's worth a try. 

To get the most out of your ginger tea, scrape the root with a grater and only then soak it in water. Grating enables your body to more effectively absorb gingerol, the active ingredient in ginger.



Tags food alcohol water Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by