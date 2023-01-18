Due to concerns about the quality of water in the village of Kfar Haroeh, the Health Ministry issued a prohibition for residents against drinking, cooking, preparing medicines and brushing their teeth with tap water.

The water can be used for bathing and cleaning, according to the Health Ministry. These rules will remain in place until the issue is resolved.

On Thursday, after the water systems in the village have been entirely purged of harmful elements, and if there are no further issues, samples will be taken to the Health Ministry laboratory to be tested in order to assure that the water is once again safe to drink.