Israel's Sheba partners with Australia's NSW on clinical care

A memorandum of understanding to promote innovative medical care has been announced by Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer – Israel’s largest hospital – and the government of New South Wales in Australia. The international partnership will see the hospital collaborate with the Australian state government to advance clinical care.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard signed the MOU with Sheba, paving the way for NSW and Israel to work together on advancing health and medical research.

“The signing of this agreement between the NSW government and Sheba is the first step in establishing a partnership that will allow us to collaborate on new innovations to improve patient care.” Brad Hazzard

“The signing of this agreement between the NSW government and Sheba is the first step in establishing a partnership that will allow us to collaborate on new innovations to improve patient care,” Hazzard said. “Our experts will be able to draw on Sheba’s expertise and its global network.”

Helping get heath tech to the market faster

One of the key aims of this partnership will be looking at new ways to overcome the challenges associated with getting health technology to market, so patients are able to access life-saving treatments faster.

Sheba’s ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) model brings together more than 100 organizations, including leading academic medical centers, multinational industry partners, universities, venture capital firms and start-ups with the aim of redesigning healthcare by 2030.

(credit: SHEBA)

ARC’s founder and Sheba’s chief transformation and innovation officer Prof. Eyal Zimlichman said ARC’s mission is to enable large-scale transformation of health around the world through innovations and collaborations. “In Australia, and specifically in NSW, we have found like-minded organizations. We look forward to working closely to drive health transformation,” he said.

Australian Friends of Sheba CEO Idan Goldberger said his hospital and the NSW government have joined to advance health, innovation and medical research, bringing cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes.