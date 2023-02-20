The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Do you laugh in serious or sad situations? This may be a sign of dementia

Frontotemporal dementia is one of the least common forms of dementia, while Alzheimer's disease is the most common form.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 04:24
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Dementia is defined as a syndrome characterized by the loss of memory, thinking, behavior, language and the ability to perform day-to-day activities.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which the famous Hollywood actor Bruce Willis was recently known to suffer from, is one of the least common forms of dementia, accounting for only 2% of diagnoses. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form in the world.

How do we know in advance if we might get dementia? Here are some signs that may lead to it.

Money donations

Giving money to strangers may be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease, according to a study by the University of Southern California (USC) and Bar-Ilan University in Israel, which linked financial altruism to the early stages of the disease.

Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The results, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, indicated that those who were at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease were also more willing to give money to a person they had never met before.

Dr. Duke Han, a professor of neuropsychology at USC who led the study, said: "It is estimated that the problem in dealing with money is one of the early signs of Alzheimer's disease."

A tendency for humor and comedy

Researchers from University College London found that people who have been sick are more likely to enjoy watching satirical comedies than other people around the same age. 

According to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease in 2015, people with the disease begin to favor slapstick jokes nine years before typical dementia symptoms begin.

In addition, it has also been found that people with FTD are more likely to find tragic events funny, or to laugh at things that others do not define as funny. The researchers say these changes in humor may be caused by the brain shrinking in the frontal lobes.

Unkept clothes

Wearing loose, ill-fitting, mismatched clothing may be another sign of Alzheimer's. Researchers describe people with dementia as those who are less able to dress, they need encouragement and help, so they tend to remain in untidy clothes and in poor condition.

Bad driving

Memory loss can make an Alzheimer's patient not good at driving anymore. The disease can affect motor skills, memory and thought processes, making them react slowly and poorly when driving cars and make sudden changes on the road.

Insults and inappropriate behavior

Uttering insults in inappropriate situations may be another warning sign of illness.  Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found that people with FTD are more likely to use profanity. According to experts, even walking around naked in public and hitting strangers are all signs of the disease.

The prefrontal cortex in the frontal lobes of the brain is the part that controls our behavior, but when you have Alzheimer's disease, this part of the brain shrinks.

The Alzheimer's Association stated: "These situations can be very confusing, disturbing, traumatic or frustrating for the person suffering from dementia, as well as for those close to them. The person with dementia may not understand why their behavior is considered inappropriate."



Tags health Alzheimer dementia Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by