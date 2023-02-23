The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israel's hospital bed shortage continues, wait times longer than ever

The rate of beds for acute care in Israel is only 2.0 per 1,000 people, a figure significantly lower than the OECD average, which is 3.5.

By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 17:27

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 17:40
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The rate of hospital beds in general, psychiatric, rehabilitation and geriatric hospitals in Israel lags way behind the average in the advanced OECD countries, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

In a report titled “Licensed Hospital Beds and Positions, December 2022”, compiled by Ziona Haklai, head of the ministry’s Health Information Division, the data show how the rate of beds for acute care in Israel is only 2.0 per 1,000 people, a figure significantly lower than the OECD average, which is 3.5. Most hospitals here still have patients lying in the corridors due to the lack of wards, equipment and enough doctors and nurses. This only worsens in the winter.

The rate of beds for acute psychiatric treatment is 0.3 per 1,000 people (OECD average is 0.4), while the rate of beds for rehabilitation treatment is 0.3 (OECD average is 0.5).

Additionally, the rate of long-term care beds is 2.9 per 1,000 people aged 65 and over (OECD average is 3.6), and the rate of beds in nursing institutions for chronic conditions including dementia stands at 16.9 per 1,000 people aged 65 and over (OECD average is 41.0).

In 2022, only 461 beds were added for general hospitalization around the country, leaving the number of hospitalization beds in Israel still low by every comparative parameter.

Patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lie in beds at the ICU of Sasan Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)Patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lie in beds at the ICU of Sasan Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)

From the end of 2010 to the end of 2022, only 2,146 beds were added. The highest number of beds added since 2010 was in the southern and northern districts.

Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, an economist and who previously served as director-general under then-minister Ya’acov Litzman, wrote that “In the upcoming budget, the Health Ministry will work to make a leap forward in the plan to increase the number of hospital beds and home hospitalizations to respond to the aging of the population and its growth.

“In the last decade, many hospital beds were added, with the most in the northern and southern districts, in a prioritization of the periphery,” largely due to the building and opening of the Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.

The director-general added that additional hospitals will be promoted in the future.

“In the long term,” he added, “there is a national outline plan, which includes setting aside locations for hospitals until the year 2048 [Israel’s centenary] and will double the number of Israeli hospital beds.”

Problems in healthcare

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday night that the queues for seeing a medical specialist in virtually all fields at public health fund clinics is extremely long – four to six months for oncologists.

This is due to the four health funds’ NIS 4 billion deficit. This problem was intensified when Benjamin Netanyahu was finance minister between 2003-2005 and canceled the Parallel Tax that employers paid to help cover health costs. It was never restored, causing a severe deficit and forcing Health Ministry officials to go hat in hand to Treasury budget division officials asking for more money, but the gap has never been closed.

Last year, of the 461 beds added for standard general hospitalization, 54 were in oncology departments; 50 in neurology, 49 in internal medicine, 49 in general surgery, 48 in cardiac intensive care, 38 in general intensive care, 30 for children, 22 in pediatric intensive care, 22 for obstetrics/gynecology and the rest in the other departments.

At the end of 2022, there were 16,869 beds for general hospitalization, of which 16,739 are in hospitals for general hospitals and 130 in geriatric hospitals.

The rate of beds was 1.746 per 1,000 people, an increase of just 1% from the previous year – a decrease of 5% from 1.830 in 2015 and a decrease of 9% from the end of 2010, when it was 1.913.

The number of beds for general hospitalization by the district was:

Jerusalem: 2,425 beds, with the addition of 344 beds between 2010-2022; the North with 2,275 beds, with the addition of 405 between 2010-2022; Haifa with 2,564 beds, with the addition of 171 beds between 2010-2022; the center with 3,958 beds, with the addition of 306 beds between 2010-2022; Tel Aviv has 3,568 beds, with an addition of 375 beds between 2010-2022; and the South, with 2,079 beds and an addition of 545 beds between 2010-2022.

In 2022, there were 3,570 beds for psychiatric patients, of which 3,482 were in public hospitals. From the end of 2010, 119 standard beds were added. The rate of beds decreased to 0.370 per 1,000 people, a decrease of 2% from the previous year, 11% from 2015 and 18% from 2010, when it was 0.448.

At the end of 2022, there were 26,425 geriatric beds, of which 21,488 (81%) were for prolonged geriatrics and 4,937 (19%) were for active geriatrics. From the end of 2010, 2,738 beds were added, of which 1,119 beds were for long-term geriatrics and 1,619 were for active geriatrics, an increase of 5% from 2010 and 49%, respectively, and one percent and 19% from 2020, respectively.

At the end of 2022 there were 957 beds for all types of rehabilitation. From the end of 2010, 193 standard beds were added. The rate of beds was 0.099 per 1,000 people, an increase of just 1% from 2020.



Tags health hospital oecd oecd israel Healthcare System Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by