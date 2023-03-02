The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Top tips for a safe, injury-free Purim celebration

United Hatzalah has launched an extensive safety awareness campaign this year in anticipation of Purim.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 14:52
Haredim drink alcohol while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. (photo credit: GIL COHEN/REUTERS)
Haredim drink alcohol while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: GIL COHEN/REUTERS)

To keep the festival of Purim joyous, protect your children from dangers posed by carelessness during the holiday next week. The Health Ministry and United Hatzalah on Thursday released several recommendations to prevent illness and injury:

  • Do not use makeup and other products that are not licensed by the Health Ministry and lack importer/manufacturer markings, component markings, instructions for use and warnings about what chemicals may cause damage to the skin. Products not used according to the instructions indicated on them may be harmful to public health. Makeup sold as a toy for children in toy stores also requires a ministry license. 
  • It is important to check the sensitivity of children as well as adults to Purim makeup before applying it on large areas of skin. You can put a small amount of the preparation on the inside of the arm, and if there is no reaction on the spot within a day, the chance of a noticeable reaction from the material is small.
  • Since perfumes and hair dyes of all kinds can cause allergic reactions, it performing a sensitivity test before dyeing the hair as indicated in the consumer leaflet is strongly recommended. One can check the existence of licenses for cosmetics and the approved purpose of use in the database of cosmetics on the website of the Health Ministry.

United Hatzalah has launched an extensive safety awareness campaign this year in anticipation of Purim. Every year, its medical teams see increasingly alarming cases resulting from the use of explosives, firecrackers and other dangerous devices. These items may appear harmless, but they can potentially cause serious harm ranging from fires to limb amputations. The holiday’s festive meals and costumes can also be a source of choking and allergy-related emergencies. 

United Hatzalah volunteers. (credit: Courtesy)United Hatzalah volunteers. (credit: Courtesy)

Fire safety

  • Don’t make or buy costumes based on easily combustible materials. In the case of an emergency in which a costume has caught on fire, try to get the person wearing it to lie down and roll on the ground to put out the flames. You can also use a thick blanket or carpet to cover the person and suffocate the fire. Avoid costumes for children that contain small pieces such as buttons or small eyes to prevent choking hazards.
  • Avoid using sharp pins or other sharp objects as part of a costume. All paraphernalia such as swords, scepters and the like should be blunt or made of light plastic. Sharp objects can cause injuries to the wearer and those in their vicinity.
  • Any type of explosive device -such as caps and flash-bangs- contain gunpowder and are highly dangerous and illegal in Israel, but they are smuggled in and sold nevertheless. These types of “toys” can cause severe injuries and burns and should not be used at all. Toys with parts that shoot off such as guns, rifles and even bows and arrows made of plastic can cause injuries and should not be given to children.

Choking hazards

  • As for choking hazards for babies and toddlers, it is of the utmost importance not to dress a baby or small child in any costume that has small round parts or any removable parts.
  • Candy, chewing-gum balls, nuts or other small foods should be removed from Purim parcels before the package is given to children as they are choking hazards. It is also advised not to send such foods to families with small children.

Spray cans

  • Spray cans that shoot fake snow or body paint are highly flammable. Once they are sprayed on someone can cause burns or allergic reactions.
  • In the event of a burning sensation or an allergic reaction in the area of the eyes resulting from a spray, one should wash their eyes under lukewarm running water until the burning sensation passes. If the burning sensation is particularly painful or continues for a long period of time, one should seek medical intervention.

United Hatzalah president and founder Eli Beer said that “as we approach Purim, our volunteers witness an increasing number of injuries caused by explosives, unsafe costumes and excessive alcohol consumption. We urge everyone to follow our safety guidelines to ensure a happy and injury-free Purim celebration. We are pleased to see a positive response from the public so far, and with continued vigilance, we hope to [celebrate] the coming Purim with great joy and without harm. On Purim-like every day of the year- our volunteers will be ready to respond to any emergency and provide assistance to anyone in need,” he said.



Tags health purim safety Health Ministry united hatzalah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by