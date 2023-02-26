Lifesaving emergency 'Ambucycle' to be named by civilian ideas

Israeli volunteer-based emergency medical service United Hatzalah has officially launched a campaign to give their lifesaving emergency motorcycle, the "ambucycle," a new name. After recent buzz on social media around the vehicle named "Bikey McBikeface," which joined the organization’s fleet in 2017, the organization hopes to create more buzz and a new brand for a new bike.

Bikey McBikeface was more than just a funny name. Friends of the late Yoni Jesner, a Scottish 19-year-old who died tragically in a Tel Aviv terrorist attack in 2002, raised the funds to donate the vehicle in his memory. His friends felt they would be able to honor him best by giving the vehicle a quirky name, "Bikey McBikeface," inspired by the name of the British research vessel of international acclaim, Boaty McBoatface.

Bikey McBikeface has been an incredible resource and a valuable asset to the volunteers at United Hatzalah. However, the vehicle has been in use for six years and the organization believes it is nearing retirement age. So, the organization is asking for donations and name submission ideas for a new bicycle to carry on both Bikey and Yoni's legacies for years to come.

Contributing to the campaign with a donation is the only way to get your name of choice in the running for the next vehicle. The name will ultimately be determined by a public vote.

United Hatzalah saw this opportunity as a way to engage the community both with the organization's lifesaving mission, as well as engaging with those who want to support the important work conducted by the organization.

Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH)

What are "ambucycles" and how do they help?

Ambucycles are United Hatzalah's method of transportation for zipping through crowds quickly while still being prepared to save lives. That's right - these trusty motorcycles are equipped with lifesaving medical equipment - and are staffed by volunteer first responders who can quickly reach those in need of emergency medical care by cutting through traffic and driving through narrow paths that ambulances and cars cannot get through.

United Hatzalah invites people worldwide to participate in their naming campaign by submitting a name of their choice along with a tax-deductible donation. Submissions are up to your choosing as the donor, whether you choose to go the silly route, or to name it after a loved one.

The winning name will be announced once United Hatzalah has reached their fundraising goal and the public vote has taken place. If your name is chosen by popular vote, you will also get the opportunity to submit a dedication text that will be placed on the ambucycle.

United Hatzalah's work is crucial to the care and keeping of communities across Israel. The organization provides free emergency medical care through its volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors across Israel.

Anyone, regardless of religion, ethnicity or nationality, can benefit from United Hatzalah's lifesaving work, with an average response time of three minutes nationwide. In the 17 years since the organization came to life, they have served more than 5 million people.

What name would you choose?

To make a donation and submit a name for consideration please click on the link below: https://israelrescue.org/younameit