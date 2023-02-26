The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lifesaving emergency 'Ambucycle' to be named by civilian ideas

With a contributing donation, donors can help pick the name of a new motorized "ambucycle."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 20:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 21:37
"Bikey McBikeface," named in honor of a 2002 Tel Aviv terror attack victim. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
"Bikey McBikeface," named in honor of a 2002 Tel Aviv terror attack victim.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Israeli volunteer-based emergency medical service United Hatzalah has officially launched a campaign to give their lifesaving emergency motorcycle, the "ambucycle," a new name. After recent buzz on social media around the vehicle named "Bikey McBikeface," which joined the organization’s fleet in 2017, the organization hopes to create more buzz and a new brand for a new bike.

Bikey McBikeface was more than just a funny name. Friends of the late Yoni Jesner, a Scottish 19-year-old who died tragically in a Tel Aviv terrorist attack in 2002, raised the funds to donate the vehicle in his memory. His friends felt they would be able to honor him best by giving the vehicle a quirky name, "Bikey McBikeface," inspired by the name of the British research vessel of international acclaim, Boaty McBoatface.

Bikey McBikeface has been an incredible resource and a valuable asset to the volunteers at United Hatzalah. However, the vehicle has been in use for six years and the organization believes it is nearing retirement age. So, the organization is asking for donations and name submission ideas for a new bicycle to carry on both Bikey and Yoni's legacies for years to come. 

Contributing to the campaign with a donation is the only way to get your name of choice in the running for the next vehicle. The name will ultimately be determined by a public vote. 

United Hatzalah saw this opportunity as a way to engage the community both with the organization's lifesaving mission, as well as engaging with those who want to support the important work conducted by the organization. 

Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH)Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH)

What are "ambucycles" and how do they help? 

Ambucycles are United Hatzalah's method of transportation for zipping through crowds quickly while still being prepared to save lives. That's right - these trusty motorcycles are equipped with lifesaving medical equipment - and are staffed by volunteer first responders who can quickly reach those in need of emergency medical care by cutting through traffic and driving through narrow paths that ambulances and cars cannot get through.

United Hatzalah invites people worldwide to participate in their naming campaign by submitting a name of their choice along with a tax-deductible donation. Submissions are up to your choosing as the donor, whether you choose to go the silly route, or to name it after a loved one.

The winning name will be announced once United Hatzalah has reached their fundraising goal and the public vote has taken place. If your name is chosen by popular vote, you will also get the opportunity to submit a dedication text that will be placed on the ambucycle.

United Hatzalah's work is crucial to the care and keeping of communities across Israel. The organization provides free emergency medical care through its volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors across Israel. 

Anyone, regardless of religion, ethnicity or nationality, can benefit from United Hatzalah's lifesaving work, with an average response time of three minutes nationwide. In the 17 years since the organization came to life, they have served more than 5 million people. 

What name would you choose?

To make a donation and submit a name for consideration please click on the link below: https://israelrescue.org/younameit



Tags medicine united hatzalah Israel emergency aid Hatzalah emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by