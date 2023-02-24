The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Arye Deri was personally involved in budget negotiations, Health Ministry says

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov lauded Deri in a statement released shortly after the budget passed a government vote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 17:30
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Shas head and former health minister MK Arye Deri's "personal involvement" was key in what the Health Ministry called significant achievements made in the negotiations for Israel's new state budget for 2023-2024, the ministry's director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said on Friday.

In a Health Ministry statement released shortly after the budget passed a government vote, Siman Tov lauded Deri, who served as health minister less than a month before he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to a High Court of Justice ruling blocking the Shas chief from serving as minister due to his 2021 plea bargain.

"The health establishment is one that knows how to march forward at speed and lead this crucial process in a short space of time when it is given the means to do so," the director-general said following the budget's passing. "These accomplishments were not taken for granted...[they] were made possible thanks to Arye Deri, who remained committed to the implementation of the coalition agreements."

The budget will allow the Health Ministry to "provide the necessary tools to preserve the health system and help it prepare for future challenges," Siman Tov added.

L TO R: Dr. Osnat Luxenburg, Prof. Dina Ben-Yehuda, Health Minister Arye Deri and Health Ministry Director General Mshe Bar Siman Tov (credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE) L TO R: Dr. Osnat Luxenburg, Prof. Dina Ben-Yehuda, Health Minister Arye Deri and Health Ministry Director General Mshe Bar Siman Tov (credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

What are the Health Ministry's achievements in Israel's 2023-2024 budgets?

As part of the agreements reached between the Health and Finance ministries, The funding of Israeli healthcare services will be upped by some NIS 150 million as per the demographic need of such services, starting from next year onwards. Additionally, a NIS 650 million increase to the health basket was approved as part of the budget, as per the coalition agreements.

The Health Ministry will expand a reform that will address the shortage of medical professionals in Israel, with plans to increase the number of medical students, as well as nurses and other health professionals, across the periphery.

The ministry will also alter the budgeting model of general hospitals in Israel, with a NIS 60 million yearly increase agreed upon that will see the yearly governmental budget increase to hospitals stand at NIS 260 million each by 2024.



Tags Israel aryeh deri Budget Politics Israeli Government Budget Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by