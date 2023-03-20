Smartphone takes bullet for Israeli man, saves his life

Rambam Medical Center's new trauma care unit recently took in its first patient with an unusual backstory to his injury.

A 37-year-old resident of Zevulun Valley was shot in his lower body. However, when the man was rushed to the emergency room, the doctors noticed that the phone in his pocket had absorbed one of the bullets that were aimed at him, thus saving him from an injury that could've been far more serious.

The medical center's trauma unit is for those who have completed treatment in the intensive care unit but still need monitoring and supervision before being transferred to a normal ward. The unit has eight beds with advanced equipment.

The unit's operation

The unit will operate under Dr. Hani Bachus and will be managed by nurse Hala Issa.

"Establishing the unit will greatly improve aspects of treatment in the trauma unit," said Bachus. "I am very happy that we have reached this point and that this impressive unit has been opened."

The new trauma care unit at Rambam Medical Center. (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)

Until Monday, patients in serious condition whose treatment in the trauma care room has ended were transferred to the general intensive care unit, which has created a burden on the department.

Prof. Miki Halbertal, director of Rambam, said that "the new unit is another achievement shared by all departments in the hospital, all in the name of the mandate given to us, which is to treat patients as best as we can, together."