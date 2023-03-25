The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Antibiotics may not help survival of patients hospitalized with viral infections - study

The sicker patients and those with more underlying illnesses were both more likely to get antibiotics and to die.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 02:08
Elongation of bacteria due to inhibition of division is caused by the bacteriophage protein. (photo credit: DR. TRIDIB MAHATA)
Elongation of bacteria due to inhibition of division is caused by the bacteriophage protein.
(photo credit: DR. TRIDIB MAHATA)

Most patients admitted to hospitals with acute viral infections are given antibiotics as a precaution against bacterial co-infection, but this practice may not improve survival, new research suggests.

Researchers investigated the impact of antibiotic use on survival in more than 2,100 patients in a hospital in Norway between 2017 and 2021 and found that giving antibiotics to people with common respiratory infections was unlikely to lower the risk of death within 30 days.

At the height of the pandemic, antibiotics were prescribed for around 70% of COVID-19 patients in some countries, potentially contributing to the scourge of antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs.

This new data, which has not been published in a medical journal, suggests there is "a huge overuse of antibiotics," said lead author Dr. Magrit Jarlsdatter Hovind from Akershus University Hospital and the University of Oslo, Norway.

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics has helped microbes become resistant to many treatments, a development scientists consider one of the greatest threats to global health, given the pipeline of replacement therapies in development is alarmingly sparse.

Antibiotics (illustrative) (credit: FLICKR) Antibiotics (illustrative) (credit: FLICKR)

The study on antibiotics for respiratory infection

This latest research, which will be presented at next month's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, involved patients who tested positive via nasal or throat swab for viral infections such as the flu, RSV or COVID-19. Those with confirmed bacterial infections were excluded from the analysis.

In total, 63% of the 2,111 patients received antibiotics for respiratory infection during their hospital stay. Overall, 168 patients died within 30 days, of which only 22 had not been prescribed antibiotics.

After accounting for factors including sex, age, severity of disease and underlying illnesses among patients, the researchers found those prescribed antibiotics during their hospital stay were twice as likely to die within 30 days than those not given antibiotics.

The research team noted that the sicker patients and those with more underlying illnesses were both more likely to get antibiotics and to die. Other factors such as patients' smoking status could have also played a role, they said.

"Doctors have to dare to not give antibiotics, instead of doubting and giving antibiotics just in case," Hovind said.

Given the limitations of a retrospective study such as this one, a clinical trial, which Hovind and colleagues recently initiated, is necessary to determine whether patients admitted to hospital with common respiratory infections should be treated with antibiotics, she said.



Tags medicine hospital science antibiotics bacteria
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by