Expectant mothers are usually more careful about what they eat during pregnancy. In general, a nutritious diet is crucial at this stage of life, since the baby needs to get all the nutrients possible. Therefore, expecting mothers must focus on proper nutrition to encourage the healthy development of the baby.

In addition, it is important to pay particular attention to the diet during the summer. According to many experts, we tend to eat less during the summer season and the chances of dehydration increase. This can affect the health of the baby.

Eat these important foods during pregnancy

1. Vegetables

Vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, and broccoli are rich in important nutrients such as folic acid, iron and calcium. Folic acid is essential for the developing fetus, especially in the early stages of pregnancy, and can help reduce the risk of birth defects. Iron is also important for red blood cell production and helps prevent anaemia during pregnancy, while calcium is important for foetal bone development.

2. Fruits

Fruits such as oranges, berries, bananas, apples and pears provide important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium and fiber. Vitamin C helps absorb iron and supports a healthy immune system, while potassium is important for maintaining normal blood pressure and fluid balance in the body.

3. Lean protein

Sources of lean protein can be found, among others, in chicken, fish, turkey and tofu and they provide important nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. Iron is essential for foetal growth and development, while zinc plays an important role in foetal immune function and cell growth. B12 is important for the development of the foetal brain and nervous system.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat bread, provide complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber. Complex carbohydrates are a good source of energy and can help regulate blood sugar levels, while fiber helps prevent constipation and promote healthy digestion.

5. Nuts and seeds

Experts recommend these tips for a safe pregnancy during the summer

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds, provide healthy fats, protein and important nutrients such as vitamin E and magnesium. Healthy fats can help support foetal brain development, while vitamin E is important for foetal cell growth and development. Magnesium can help regulate blood pressure and support healthy muscle and nerve function.

• Wear comfortable, loose cotton clothing.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.• Engage in physical activity under the supervision of a trainer.• Avoid exposure to direct sunlight.• Focus on healthy eating only.• Take care of your feet and pay attention to any swelling.• Good sleep may prevent stress.• Avoid leaving the house during the hottest hours of the day.

Throughout pregnancy, if you notice any abnormal change or if the pregnant woman suffers from any problem, she should contact the treating doctor immediately.