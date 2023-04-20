The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Have a urinary tract infection? Cranberry juice can prevent, them - study

Many are advised by their doctors to use antibiotic creams or depositories, but overuse of these drugs causes bacterial resistance.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 13:00
Don't panic written on an empty toilet paper roll (Illustrative). (photo credit: Jasmin Sessler/Unsplash)
Don't panic written on an empty toilet paper roll (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Jasmin Sessler/Unsplash)

About a third of all women contract urinary tract infections (UTIs) – a painful condition causing frequent urination and burning, feeling the need to urinate despite having an empty bladder, bloody urine and pressure or cramping in the groin or lower abdomen.

Many are advised by their doctors to use antibiotic creams or depositories, but overuse of these drugs causes bacterial resistance. Folk remedies have included drinking a lot of water or taking paracetamol, but these usually don’t work.

Now, a study at Australia’s Flinders University has found that drinking unsweetened cranberry juice not only treats UTIs successfully but can also prevent them before they develop.

Can cranberry juice help?

A global study looking at the benefits of cranberry products published in Cochrane Reviews has determined cranberry juice, and its supplements, reduce the risk of repeat symptomatic UTIs in women by more than a quarter, in children by more than half, and in people susceptible to UTI following medical interventions by about 53%.  

Public bathroom (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Public bathroom (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

A study in 2012 with evidence from 24 trials showed no benefit from the products, but Australian researchers have now looked at 50 more- recent trials that included almost 9,000 participants. 

“This incredible result didn’t really surprise us, as we’re taught that when there’s more and better evidence, the truth will ultimately come out.,” said the study lead author Dr. Gabrielle Williams.  Flinders epidemiologist Dr. Jacqueline Stephens, a co-author of the study, said that if the UTI persists untreated, it can move to the kidneys and cause pain and more complications, including sepsis in very severe cases, so prevention is the most effective way to reduce risks. 

“Most UTIs are effectively and pretty quickly treated with antibiotics, sometimes as little as one dose can cure the problem. Unfortunately, in some people UTIs keep coming back,” she concluded. “It’s important to consider that few people reported any side effects of cranberries. Even centuries ago, Native Americans reportedly ate cranberries for bladder problems, leading somewhat more recently to lab scientists exploring what it was in cranberries that helped and how it might work.



Tags health scientific study antibiotics toilet research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by