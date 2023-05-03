The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

More asthma sufferers live in areas with high levels of pollution

The researchers found that communities east of Haifa have the highest number of asthma patients.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 3, 2023 20:17

Updated: MAY 3, 2023 20:51
A visible layer of air pollution stretches out across the sea. Photograph taken from the research vessel during the AQABA campaign. (photo credit: The AQABA project)
A visible layer of air pollution stretches out across the sea. Photograph taken from the research vessel during the AQABA campaign.
(photo credit: The AQABA project)

The percentage of people with asthma is higher in cities with significantly higher levels of air pollution, according to the Maccabi KSM Research and Innovation Center. Maccabi is Israel’s second-largest health fund, serving 2.7 million people, about 25% of the population.

The World Health Organization classifies asthma as a non-communicable disease that affects children and adults. It is the most common chronic disease among children.

Asthma rates by Israeli city

The data, released Wednesday, a day after World Asthma Day, indicate the percentage of Maccabi patients suffering from asthma in various cities, then compared those numbers to the level of air pollution in these locations. The researchers found that communities east of Haifa have the highest number of asthma patients, including Nazareth, where 15% of Maccabi members were diagnosed with asthma, and Kiryat Tivon, where 12% of patients have the disease.

These areas also have high pollution levels, with an average of PM2.5 of 18.8. PM2.5 is an air pollution index that measures the number of fine particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. These particles can be anything from metals, chemicals, ammonia, sulfates, nitrates, etc. Because they are so small, they can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract.

Asthma breathing sick inhaler 390 (credit: Thinkstock)Asthma breathing sick inhaler 390 (credit: Thinkstock)

The air pollution levels in the various cities were based on Environmental Protection Ministry data from the last six months. Exceptionally high levels of air pollution were also found in Or Yehuda, Tel Mond, Shoham and Yahud, all cities where 10% to 11% of patients had asthma. Similarly, in Tel Aviv, which was also in the top 20 most-polluted cities, 10% of patients were diagnosed with the disease.

Industrial Haifa is not on the list, because winds divert its polluted air to the east, impacting neighboring cities. Nonetheless, data released by the Health Ministry in 2018 showed that hospitalization of children due to asthma complications was more than two times higher in Haifa than the national average.

In Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, there were lower rates of asthma patients and correspondingly low levels of air pollution.

Pollution is not the sole cause of asthma, Dr. Tal Patalon, head of Maccabi KSM, explained. Instead, multiple interacting factors mediate asthma, including genetics, lifestyle and environmental exposures.

“Air quality and climate change affect us all. Therefore, they must be an integral part of strategies for promoting health in Israel and around the world,” Patalon said.

She added that “during an asthma attack, narrowing of the airway occurs, along with increased secretion of mucus. This process is worsened by air pollution.”  According to the World Health Organization, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455,000 deaths.



Tags Israel health pollution Asthma
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
4

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by