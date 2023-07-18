The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Potentially harmful bacteria found in Mehadrin Materna baby formula

The company removed the product from shelves and cleaned the factory under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 18, 2023 19:15
Breast milk has been prove to be more beneficial than baby formula. (photo credit: igra.design/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Breast milk has been prove to be more beneficial than baby formula.
(photo credit: igra.design/SHUTTERSTOCK)

A bacterium named Cronobacter has been found in the Israeli production line of Materna Mehadrin (phase one) powdered milk formula for babies aged 0 to 6 months. 

The Health Ministry and the company maintained that the abnormal findings were discovered as part of quality control at the factory and that the infected formula did not reach the market. The Materna factory said that there will probably be a shortage of the product which is favored by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) families because of a “higher level of rabbinical supervision” and the fact that it is made from cow’s milk at farms run by Jews (Halav Yisrael). 

“As part of the expansion of our sampling, additional findings were found in the production environment, but as stated in the company’s report, in light of the findings, the factory stopped the production of the formula for maintenance and cleaning operations,” the ministry said. “We continue to constantly monitor and verify that food businesses fulfill their responsibility towards the consumer to maintain food safety to protect public health.”

The dangers of Cronobacter bacteria contamination

Cronobacter bacteria are in the family of intestinal bacteria and can cause fever and even a dangerous blood infection called sepsis. They can also make the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord swell, resulting in meningitis and, in rare cases, the death of infants. It could endanger newborns under two months of age and those born prematurely, with weakened immune systems or low birth weight. Symptoms will usually start with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy. Some babies may also have seizures. 

The pathogen is naturally found in the environment and is particularly good at surviving in low-moisture, dry foods such as powdered infant formula. Powdered formula is not sterile and might have germs in it.

baby drinking from bottle 521 (credit: Reuters)baby drinking from bottle 521 (credit: Reuters)

Powdered infant formula can get contaminated in homes or in processing facilities that make it. You can accidentally get Cronobacter in powdered formula after you open the container; the bacteria can live on surfaces in your home, such as a kitchen counter or sinks, and in water. If you place formula lids or scoops on contaminated surfaces and later touch the formula or if you mix the formula with contaminated water or in a contaminated bottle.

In a processing facility, Cronobacter can get into powdered formula if the manufacturer uses contaminated ingredients to make the formula or the powder touches a contaminated surface.

The news brought back unpleasant memories of a scandal exactly 20 years ago in which German-made Remedia-Mehadrin pareve soy-based infant formula approved by the Health Ministry lacked the vital vitamin B1 and cause the deaths of three infants and severe injury to more than 20 (including one who finally died as a teen). Five Health Ministry officials – four inspectors responsible for releasing food imports from quarantine at the Haifa and Ashdod ports and the then-head of the ministry's National Food Service failed to properly check the documents and contents of the baby formula before it was released for distribution. However, the new case is not expected to have the same implications as the Materna story. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by