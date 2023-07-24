The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Popular weight loss drugs could be worsen depression, suicidal thoughts

An investigation into the drugs comes after Iceland authorities reported at least three instances of the drug appearing to cause depression.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 24, 2023 13:20
Boxes of Ozempic and Mounjaro, semaglutide and tirzepatide injection drugs used for treating type 2 diabetes and made by Novo Nordisk and Lilly, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US March 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GEORGE FREY)
Boxes of Ozempic and Mounjaro, semaglutide and tirzepatide injection drugs used for treating type 2 diabetes and made by Novo Nordisk and Lilly, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US March 29, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GEORGE FREY)

European drug safety officials opened an investigation recently regarding Ozempic after patients receiving the popular weight-loss injections reported thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

On July 10, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Reuters it was investigating negative side effects of the popular drug, which is generally intended to treat diabetes after Iceland's health regulator reported three cases of users considering suicide or self-harm.

In addition to the type-2 diabetes shot, weight loss medications Wegovy and Saxenda will also be investigated by EMA's drug risk assessment committee (PRAC). 

A popular medicine worldwide and in Israel

Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) which targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake. 

The committee will evaluate the risks of slimming drugs containing semaglutide or liraglutide, GLP-1 agonists that induce weight loss by reducing energy intake.

Woman standing on bathroom scale measuring her weight (credit: INGIMAGE)Woman standing on bathroom scale measuring her weight (credit: INGIMAGE)

The investigation comes as the popularity of weight loss drugs has led to a rise in demand for a quick-fix treatment for obesity, with influencers and celebrities promoting their use.

These injections are so popular in Israel and worldwide that sometimes there are shortages due to the growing demand. 

An EMA official told the BBC that testing is being carried out as part of a procedure brought up by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, following these three cases.

Warnings on the leaflet inserted with each injection tell people that they should be alert to mental changes, especially sudden changes in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Patients need to contact their doctor immediately if they feel any mental changes that weren't there, are worse, or worry them. 

Leading healthcare company Novo Nordisk, which makes all three weight-loss drugs, said it "remains committed to ensuring patient safety" but defended the use of semaglutide and liraglutide.

The company told the British Independent that GLP-1 receptor agonists have been used to treat type-2 diabetes for over 15 years and to treat obesity for eight years, including Novo Nordisk products like semaglutide and liraglutide which have been on the UK market since 2018 and 2009 respectively. 

Safety data gathered from large clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance didn't show a causal relationship between suicidal thoughts and self-harm. 

Novo Nordisk also said that they continuously monitor data from ongoing clinical trials and real-world use of its products and work closely with authorities to ensure patient safety and that adequate information is given to healthcare professionals.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by