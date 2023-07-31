The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How many hours a night should your children sleep between ages 0 and 18?

From infancy to adolescence: when is it recommended to send the children to their beauty sleep, and what is the recommended amount of hours for babies, children and teenagers?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 31, 2023 05:30
Baby sleeps in car (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Baby sleeps in car
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

What time should children go to bed? This is a popular question among parents around the world. This question has a few different answers, depending on who you ask, but many agree that little ones should settle into a regular sleep routine around four months of age.

On the website Sleepsisters.com, a guide for parents where experts explain when to send the children to sleep, from infancy to adolescence.

Newborns (up to three months): Newborns usually sleep for short periods of two hours during the day and night. Since some of them are still nursing regularly, it is recommended to put them to bed between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Four to eight months: In addition to regular naps, an earlier bedtime can help babies get the sleep they need to develop, so it's recommended to put them to bed between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Eight to ten months: Sleep consultants say that bedtime should be no later than five hours after the second afternoon nap for eight to ten month olds.

Ten to fifteen months: since babies probably take shorter naps, it is important to advance their bedtime, so the recommended time is between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Fifteen months to three years: since at this stage you take fewer naps throughout the day, it is recommended to bring up bedtime from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Three to six years: it is recommended to say good night between 18:00 and 20:00. When children no longer nap, they need an extra hour of sleep at night.

Seven to twelve: the children already go to school, enough sleep is important for them so that they are full of energy and can function and concentrate properly during the school day. That's why the experts recommend sending them for the beauty year between seven thirty and nine.

Nine to eighteen: 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This is a good time to begin a proper and healthy night's sleep.How many hours of sleep children need a day is another burning question that many mothers and fathers discuss. Each child needs a different amount of sleep, depending on their age group.

Recommended amount of hours for babies, children and teenagers

The Cleveland Health Clinic recommends this amount of sleep per age grouping.

Newborns (up to three months): 14 to 17 hours

Infants (four to eleven months): 12 to 15 hours

Toddlers (one to two years): 11 to 14 hours

Preschool children (three to five): 10 to 13 hours

School age (six to thirteen): 9 to 11 hours

Teenagers (fourteen to seventeen): 8 to 10 hours



