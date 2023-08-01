The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

You won't get a good night's sleep in Tel Aviv, study shows

Green spaces, work schedules, and even the ability to safely walk home at night are all factors considered when determining the ability to have a great night's sleep.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 22:15
An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach (photo credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach
(photo credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)

Whether you live in the busy Dizengoff Square or are nestled deep in Jaffa, Tel Aviv is not a city to expect to have a good night's sleep in. The city may be busy but has its moments of calmness - so why is a peaceful night's sleep unlikely there?

A recent study centered on UK residents and their sleeping schedules revealed the two Welsh cities which are the United Kingdom's best for a good night's sleep, Swansea and Cardiff. Additionally, the study identified the best and worst cities across the globe for sleeping through the night.

The study identified cities within the OECD - the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, made up of 38 member countries. Factors included in the ranking process included noise, air, and light pollution levels, in addition to an analysis of crime rates and the ability to lead leisurely lives.

Green spaces, work schedules, and even the ability to safely walk home at night are all factors considered when determining the ability to have a great night's sleep.

What are the best and worst places to get a good night's sleep across the globe?

Bern, Switzerland tops the list due to its low air pollution and low crime rate, and was closely followed by Reykjavik, Iceland, noted for its quietness and low light pollution. Unfortunately, though, the bustling city of Tel Aviv did not gain such a rating.

Can't sleep because of the heat? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) Can't sleep because of the heat? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Tel Aviv, Israel received the ranking as the fourth worst international city for a good night's sleep, following Bogota, Colombia, Santiago, Chile, and Athens, Greece. 

The lack of green spaces within the cities, high levels of crime and pollution, and many other factors cause higher stress in the lives of inhabitants. When you're stressed, it might be harder to fall asleep and not toss and turn throughout the night.

Residents of Tel Aviv are no strangers to stress, being the location of multiple terror attacks within a matter of months. They also work excessively, leading an October 2022 report to deem Israel as the fifth worst place in the world to work, based on terms of work conditions and benefits.

Tel Aviv also leads Israel's drug and property crime violations. The Naveh Sha’anan neighborhood in Tel Aviv leads the list with 380 property crime cases, followed by South Rothschild in Tel Aviv with 224 cases. As for drug offenses, Naveh Sha’anan in Tel Aviv is in first place again this year with 141 drug offenses.

So the next time you are feeling sleepy in Tel Aviv, stay awake just a wink longer.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by