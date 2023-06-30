The neighborhood in Israel with most violations in terms of drug crimes is the Naveh Sha’anan in Tel Aviv, while Beersheba leads in sex crimes, according to the police data deciphered by the research department of the Madlan website

The police data was deciphered by the research department of the Madlan website and showed that in some areas in the first quarter of 2023, there was a significant jump in various crimes compared to the first quarter of 2022. This was against the background of the increase in murders in the Arab sector and the rising violence.

The neighborhood with the most incidents of assault in the first quarter is the Dalet neighborhood in Beersheba with 84 incidents of assault, this is a decrease compared to last year, but these are still high figures. Next is the city center neighborhood in Petah Tikva with 80 cases of assault and then the Naveh Sha’anan neighborhood in Tel Aviv with 77 cases.

In terms of drug offenses, the Naveh Sha’anan neighborhood in Tel Aviv is in first place again this year with 141 drug offenses, followed by the downtown Jerusalem neighborhood which jumped to second place with 48 cases and in third place is the Rambam neighborhood in Rishon Lezion with 34 drug offenses in the first quarter of the year.

In the dubious figure of sexual offenses, there are no less than three neighborhoods from Beersheba that lead the top five, in first place is the Hei neighborhood, with a jump from one case in the first quarter of 2022, to 10 cases in the first quarter of this year, followed by the Shikon Darom neighborhood with 9 cases followed by the Dalet neighborhood with 5 cases.

Beersheba City Hall (credit: BASWIM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

In terms of car thefts, the quiet downtown neighborhood in Petach Tikva is the most with 62 cases compared to 14 last year, followed by the Kiryat Hasharon neighborhood in Netanya with 38 cases and then the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in Jerusalem with 37 cases.

In terms of property crimes, the Naveh Sha’anan neighborhood in Tel Aviv leads the list with 380 cases, followed by South Rothschild in Tel Aviv with 224 cases and then the Hadar Carmel neighborhood in Haifa with 213 property crimes.

Arab neighborhoods lead in murder

Arab neighborhoods lead in homicides, in first place with 4 murders in the first quarter of this year is Rama local council, followed by Tuba Zangriyeh, Deir Hana, Majd Al Khrom and Beit Hanina in Jerusalem with 3 murders in the first quarter of the year, compared to 0 cases in the same the period in the previous year.

Arab neighborhoods also lead in security violations, with the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem in first place with 73 security violations, Beit Hanina in Jerusalem with 66 violations and then the Mount of Olives neighborhood in Jerusalem with 58 security violations.

Tal Kopel, CEO of Madlan: "The worrying trend that emerges from the data is that neglect is contagious, especially when the economic situation is unstable. If you take Tel Aviv as an example, you can see that the neglected Naveh Sha’anan neighborhood continues to star on the list and be a center of crime, and although the number of house burglaries in it has decreased, the number of property and drug offenses has actually increased, and it is still in first place in Israel in both categories."

He also added: "The alarming figure is that the neighborhoods of the nearby city centers, where quite a few families live, became the leaders in house burglaries this year and rose in the ranking of general property crimes. House burglary is often a crime that stems directly from poverty, and what we are seeing here may be a sign of the economic situation in Israel and in the world , or at least to the situation of the poor in it, who are pushed into the circle of crime."