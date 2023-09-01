The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution

The toxins are generally safe, but a potential risk, if not injected properly, could be the impact on neighboring muscles which might weaken them for months.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 14:51
BOTOX WORKS by paralyzing the injected muscles and causing them to lay flat and smooth. (photo credit: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)
BOTOX WORKS by paralyzing the injected muscles and causing them to lay flat and smooth.
(photo credit: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)

The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.

The procedure, also known "Trap Tox," has been widely used by doctors to inject a class of drugs known as botulinum toxins, such as Botox, into the trapezius muscles of the upper back to treat migraines and shoulder pain.

Did the Barbie movie really impact the demand for botox?

But since the "Barbie" movie released in July, there has been an uptick in demand for use as a cosmetic procedure. The hashtag BarbieBotox had 11.2 million views on TikTok.

The procedure "supposedly slims the neck and somehow that got attributed to the actress that's playing Barbie," Revance Therapeutics CEO Dustin Sjuts told Reuters in an interview.

"They're not treating wrinkles or lax skin. They want less girth to their neck, a slimmer, more contoured neck," said Scot Glasberg, president-elect of Plastic Surgery Foundation, who practices in New York.

The approval of such injections for cosmetic purposes is only limited to procedures involving the face, making the use of the injection in the trapezius "off-label."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration places the responsibility of "off-label" use on health professionals to judge such procedures as "medically appropriate."

Meanwhile, Revance and Evolus Inc EOLS.O, which make similar toxins under the brand Daxxify and Jeuveau, respectively, told Reuters that though "Barbie Botox" has picked up in recent months, they do not see the trend significantly boosting sales.

Botox maker AbbVie Inc ABBV.N declined to comment.

Historically, people above 40 years would opt for toxin-based injections - a market estimated to be worth over $3 billion in annual sales in the U.S.

However, the doctors said they were concerned about a rise in use among younger women - and six doctors warned that procedures by underqualified staff at some medispas raised the risk of complications.

 

RESISTANCE RISK

The jump in use among younger women with typically stronger immune system also raises the risk that the products could become less effective over time, said Shilpi Kheterpal, a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

"If they're doing high amounts of Botox very frequently... they may lose its effect over time, not just with Botox, but with the other products in the market too, because they all have some similar molecule," Kheterpal said.

Doctors also stressed the risk with administration by people who may not be properly qualified, especially at medispas where there is little oversight.

"There are no regulations on the type of doctor that can run a medispa," said Melissa Levoska, assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

"So, a family medicine physician or OB-GYN physician can technically open up a medispa, and now increasingly there are also physician assistants and nurse practitioners who are doing injections."

The toxins are generally safe, but a potential risk, if not injected properly, could be the impact on neighboring muscles which might weaken them for months.

"The science isn't quite there yet, in order to support the clinical profile of it," said Evolus CEO David Moatazedi.

"However, we do know neurotoxins have been used at doses significantly higher for therapeutic purposes than the level of being used for esthetic purposes and we know the products are safe."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by