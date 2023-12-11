Are you still unsure about getting the flu vaccine this winter?

A recent meta-analysis study published in "Scientific Reports" suggests that the flu vaccine offers more than just protection against the flu. Among individuals who received the flu vaccine, there was a 26% decrease in the risk of heart attacks and a 33% decrease in deaths from cardiovascular diseases.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Tehran, the study analyzed data from 9,059 patients with an average age of 61.3 years. Of these, 4,529 received the flu vaccine while 4,530 were given a placebo. The participants were monitored for approximately nine months.

The study compared data from five different studies that examined both cardiovascular health and flu vaccination status. Results showed that those who received the flu vaccine experienced significantly fewer major cardiovascular events, with 517 events compared to 621 events in the placebo group.

What is the connection between the vaccine and cardiovascular disease? Several theories

The researchers propose several theories as to why the flu vaccine protects heart health, including its ability to reduce inflammation caused by the flu, prevent secondary infections, and stabilize atherosclerotic plaque, which can be weakened during the flu.

While the study findings suggest a strong association between flu vaccine recipients and a lower risk of cardiovascular events, the researchers emphasize the need for further research to clarify the precise mechanisms behind this association and explore the long-term effects of influenza vaccination on the cardiovascular system.

Considering the potential to save lives, the researchers recommend that doctors prioritize vaccination as a preventive measure for patients already suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

However, despite the numerous benefits of the vaccine, Israel has seen a significant decrease in flu vaccinations this year. Representatives from various health insurance funds reported this during a recent Knesset's Health Committee discussion. The decline in vaccination rates was particularly noticeable among adults over 65, who had the highest flu-related deaths last year. Approximately 80% of individuals who died from flu complications belonged to this age group, with 7,287 confirmed flu-related hospitalizations and 266 deaths during the previous season.

Considering the current situation, is it too late to get vaccinated? According to a health fund report, only 41% of individuals aged 65 and over received the flu vaccine last winter, compared to about 49% in the previous season. Significant decreases were also observed in other risk groups, except pregnant women. The data provided indicates that only 10.4% of all insured individuals have been vaccinated so far this year, compared to 13.2% during the same period last year.

The Ministry of Health estimates, based on the CDC's projections, suggest that 8-15% of the population may be affected by influenza, with half of them seeking medical attention. Additionally, they estimate 8,000-18,000 hospitalizations and 1,000-1,500 deaths related to flu.

How effective is a flu vaccine against the flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing influenza ranges from 40-60% in the general population, depending on factors such as age and overall health.

So, is it too late to get vaccinated for the current winter season? Experts from the Centers for Disease Control in the United States (CDC) suggest receiving the vaccine late rather than not at all, which is better. They emphasize that the influenza season typically peaks around February, making it still worthwhile to get vaccinated now.