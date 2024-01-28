Israeli Health Min. issues workplace guide amid whooping cough epidemic

Pneumonia, dehydration, weight loss, and in severe cases, even brain damage and death are the potential results of the “whooping-cough epidemic” that has increased by thousands of percentage points between 2022 and 2023 and threatens to increase even more during this winter, according to the Health Ministry and the Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene of the National Insurance Institute (IIOSH).

Last year, at least double the number had contracted whooping cough (pertussis) compared to 2022, but the sick either failed to report it or were unaware of their condition and continued to infect others.

As of November 2023, Israel has recorded 1,235 cases of whooping cough, compared to only 19 in all of 2022. Ensuring the health and well-being of employees while protecting against whooping cough is not only a matter of individual safety but also crucial for maintaining workplace productivity, said IIOSH.

Protecting against whooping cough is crucial to maintaining workplace productivity

The dangers of the whooping cough epidemic depend on the severity of the disease and the patient’s condition. Infants and the elderly are at risk of developing a severe illness requiring hospitalization. About half of infants under a year old who contract whooping cough have to be hospitalized. Complications from the disease can include pneumonia (a quarter of infants under one year who contract whooping cough suffer from this complication), dehydration, weight loss, sleep disturbances, convulsions, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain tissue due to lack of oxygen during coughing fits), brain leaks, and sometimes even brain damage and death.

Respiratory infections in the general public affect the health of employees and can also impact productivity at work, the institute continued. By carrying out precautionary measures, employers can ensure the health and safety of their employees and minimize the impact of diseases on their business operations. An older businessman is seen coughing in the office in this illustrative photo. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Its advice included: encouraging a reduction in face-to-face contact among employees, if possible, through virtual meetings; implementing flexible work schedules or remote work options to temporarily reduce the number of employees present in the workplace; monitoring the air quality in the workplace for improvement, including efficient ventilation system operation and air and filtration system planning based on the building's structure, location, and more; ensuring the installation of an adequate number of handwashing stations with soap, running water and disinfectants, single-use wipes for surface cleaning, masks, handles, and keyboards and encouraging employees to get vaccinated according to the prevalent respiratory infections.

IIOSH releases recommendations to employers to combat whooping cough, including getting vaccinated

Protective whooping cough vaccines are given to pregnant women, but shots with dTpa may be considered for any adult who wants to reduce their likelihood of becoming ill with pertussis. If protection against pertussis is needed as soon as possible, adults can receive one dose of dTpa vaccine at least four weeks after a dose of dT (diphtheria-tetanus) vaccine. Advertisement

Dr. Miki Winkler, the director-general of IIOSH, the CEO of the Institute for Safety and Hygiene, commented: “We are dealing with an especially challenging winter this year, so it’s crucial that employers adapt to minimize the rate of whooping cough infections. I urge employers to consult with our guides in their fight against the whooping cough epidemic. By implementing precautionary measures, employers can ensure the health and safety of their employees and reduce the impact of diseases on their business operations.”