Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated - Health Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A two-month-old baby from the Jerusalem area died of whooping cough in late December after having contracted the disease at the age of five weeks, according to a Thursday statement by the Health Ministry.

The baby developed symptoms approximately one week before the earliest age at which he could receive the vaccine and died from the complications of the disease.

An epidemiological investigation revealed that the baby's mother was not vaccinated during pregnancy.

Israel's Health Ministry recommends giving a vaccine to women in the third trimester of pregnancy, allowing them to develop antibodies, thus giving the baby protection until he can receive the vaccine himself.

Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties - US Navy
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 06:16 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah retreats from Israel border by 2-3 kilometers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 02:56 PM
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Vatican moves to calm bishops over same-sex blessings approval
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as PM
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:57 PM
Russia goes ahead with plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:54 PM
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli 'extremist remarks' on displacing Gazans
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:17 PM
Unconfirmed reports of shooting in Kerman a day after blasts
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:16 PM
Two Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 11:30 AM