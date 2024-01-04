A two-month-old baby from the Jerusalem area died of whooping cough in late December after having contracted the disease at the age of five weeks, according to a Thursday statement by the Health Ministry.

The baby developed symptoms approximately one week before the earliest age at which he could receive the vaccine and died from the complications of the disease.

An epidemiological investigation revealed that the baby's mother was not vaccinated during pregnancy.

Israel's Health Ministry recommends giving a vaccine to women in the third trimester of pregnancy, allowing them to develop antibodies, thus giving the baby protection until he can receive the vaccine himself.