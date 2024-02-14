Ido Rosenblatt, Information Systems Director of Magen David Adom, Israel’s National EMS and Blood Services Organization, will address attendees at the Jerusalem Post German-Israeli Summit conference on Wednesday afternoon in Berlin. The event will be streamed on Thursday on jpost.com.

Rosenblatt will discuss the organization’s lifesaving activities on October 7, when it rapidly placed all Magen David Adom forces and teams on high alert, including 30,000 volunteers and 3,000 employees from all religions and sectors.

Within a short time, 1,400 ambulances, including bulletproof ambulances, 550 motorcycles, specialized multi-casualty vehicles, and three helicopters were activated, through which medical assistance was provided to 1,000 casualties, while preparing for escalation in northern Israel and continuing to deal with routine emergency events in Israel.

Since the beginning of the war, MDA teams have been the medical first responders at the scenes of many routine and emergency events. Tragically, since October 7, four MDA workers were murdered, two were kidnapped, and MDA teams have been injured on their way to treat the wounded.

Rosenblatt will also highlight Magen David Adom’s advanced technological systems that have optimized treatment capabilities and improved response times. Eli Bin, director-general of Magen David Adom, says, “The organization sees great importance in sharing its professional knowledge, experience, and state-of-the-art technologies with other emergency organizations around the world. These systems proved themselves on the first day of the war, allowing hundreds of wounded to share their location in real-time, in a focused and intelligent fashion when they were in open areas and could not describe where they were.”

MDA’s advanced technological capabilities enabled it to respond to the tens of thousands of calls received that day at the organization’s 101 Call Center, provide medical instruction by phone through pictures and video calls, and even automatically dispatched the teams to the many incident scenes, thus saving valuable time.

The dispatch technology was developed and is continuously updated in-house by Magen David Adom developers. It was recently adopted by the Israel Fire and Rescue Department and has also been shared with organizations outside of Israel that are using the advanced command and control capabilities developed by MDA.