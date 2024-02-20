Around 100,000 Israeli IBD sufferers and too few specialists to treat them

The number of Israelis currently diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) – a serious chronic gastroenterological condition – is about 70,000, but at the end of this decade, there are estimates of 100,000. The standard is one doctor per 400 patients, but in reality, each gastroenterologist takes care of 1,000.

The Knesset Health Committee, which heard of this on Monday, urged the Health Ministry to establish a working team in cooperation with the medical specialists and associations that deal in the field and submit to the committee a systematic plan to address the existing gaps.

Common symptoms of IBD (which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) include diarrhea (sometimes with blood); abdominal pain; weight loss; urgency to have a bowel movement and fecal incontinence; rectal bleeding; weight loss; and fever. The exact cause is not known, but genetics, a weakened immune system responding incorrectly to environmental triggers like bacteria or a virus are believed to be involved. These are There are IBDs that are more common in Jews, especially those of Ashkenazi origin, and in high socioeconomic classes, as well as in industrialized areas compared to rural areas.

The Knesset committee headed by Shas MK Yoni Mashriki , the proper treatment and the required distribution in clinics, said there was a great need to establish integrated clinics that treat in the field. “I intend to work with the health minister and director-general to find a solution for the problem,” he said. DIGESTIVE TRACT problems are nothing new for Jews (credit: PIXABAY)

From data collected by the Knesset’s Research and Information Center from the four public health funds, it appears that in 2022 there were 68,299 Israelis diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis, and some of them suffer from both. The diagnoses make up 0.71% of the population – about 707 diagnoses per 100,000 people. According to Clalit Health Services, the incidence of these diseases in Israel is on the rise and, similar to countries with a similar morbidity rate, towards the year 2030 it is expected to be one percent of the population. At the end of this decade, Israel’s population will number between 9.6 and 10.6 million people, and a morbidity of one percent means between 960,000 and 106,000 patients.

Dr. Nathaniel Cohen, a doctor from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, spoke about the lack of training of staff members for these diseases, as well as difficulty of patients in the periphery to access medical devices for timely treatment that causes complications and the need for surgery. .

According to attorney Eyal Tzur, chairman of the Crohn’s and Colitis Support Association, a patient who is not treated suffers greatly, and mental stress both worsens the disease and increases the risk of contracting it. Every integrated clinic should have a dedicated nurse and a dietitian, he said, and there are far too few specialists to treat patients.

Dr. Ofer Ben-Bassat, director of the unit for these diseases at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, spoke about many phone and online inquiries from patients and their families who couldn’t get a clinic appointment. His clinic was closed due to a lack of protection from rockets, and the evacuated patients were far from other cities where they were available.

Shira Chen, a Crohn’s patient from Kiryat Shmona, told of severe and continuous suffering for years and that she had to wait for an appointment and surgery for half a year.

Yehezkel Ashkenazi, from an IBD patients’ organization, said that there isn’t a single center in Israel that has the perfect response, including psychological support, or surgery with expertise in gastroenterology, skin and eyes. Patients do not receive a comprehensive and quality response, and for women who want to become pregnant, it’s almost impossible to receive the full medical support needed to go through the process safely.

According to the Israeli Gastroenterology Association, nurses who can coordinate care by various specialists for IBD are not recognized as specialists by the Health Ministry, unlike coordinators in other fields. Where there are such coordinators, on nurse sometimes treats 3,000 to 4,000 patients.