Taking care of your facial skin is important, here are some tips from the CeraVe brand

Facial skincare routines are important. Nancy Yerahi from the CeraVe brand provides several useful tips and advice on how to properly take care of your skin, especially if it is oily and prone to pimples and skin blemishes.

Facial skin cleansing is the first and most important basis for maintaining skin health. The skin is a living organ that has a role in the production and secretion of various substances, including oils, salts secreted from sweat, and dead cells that can be identified on the skin.

In addition to all of these, dust, air pollution, and make-up colors of all kinds, which are present, must be thoroughly removed from the skin of the face without damaging the natural lipid layer of the skin (the protective layer of the skin.)

Oily skin prone to pimples requires consistent, continuous care and a precise skincare routine to see results. The first step in skincare, and perhaps the most important, is cleaning. Here, too, it is very important to adjust the cleansing to the skin type.

Tips and advice

Nancy Yerahi – who manages medical relations at dermo-cosmetics ‘CeraVe’ brand - provides several tips and advice for proper treatment of oily skin prone to pimples and skin blemishes:

It is very important not to pop pimples or remove blackheads. CeraVe blemish control cleanser (credit: courtesy of CeraVe)

Skin Cleansing is an essential step for those with oily skin prone to pimples and blemishes. It is very important to use a cleanser that causes effective peeling due to the acid salicylic and clay that absorb the oil, therefore its presence is very positive during the cleaning phase.

It is important to prevent blemishes before they occur by applying a therapeutic gel to the whole face and not a spot. It is recommended to apply CeraVe therapeutic gel all over the face to treat the existing pimples or skin blemishes and prevent the appearance of new ones.

Since the corneal layer of the skin is more exposed because we removed dead skin cells, we must prevent pigmentation by applying sunscreen.

After several weeks of treating oily skin that is prone to pimples and skin blemishes, you can see beautiful results on your face. It is not recommended to stop the treatment because genetics or the level of hormones, which are a part of your body, will cause pimples and skin blemishes to return.

It is recommended to use a care product that contains retinol, which creates gentle peeling and clarifying marks left on the skin. Continue using the cleanser and gel the therapeutic, even less frequently, which will result in maintaining the results of the treatment.

The dermo-cosmetics CeraVe brand is currently launching a skincare series for oily skin that is prone to pimples and skin blemishes called Blemish Control.

The new series includes three novel products: cleansing lotion, gel to treat the appearance of skin defects, and retinol serum to renew the skin.