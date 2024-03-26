Weight loss injection craze: The pros, cons of Ozempic, Wegovy

Millions of children and adults around the world today suffer from obesity, an epidemic that has concerned the medical world for the last decade. The Instagram and TikTok generation may brush off this issue in the name of body positivity, but obesity has crucial medical consequences. Being overweight puts a person at significant risk factor for a wide range of diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

About three years ago, a Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, initiated a revolution. The company has devoted most of its activity to creating drugs for the treatment of diabetes called Wegovy. Patients began to report that its injections caused not only a balance in blood sugar levels, but also a feeling of satiety, weight loss, and even a balance in fat levels. Further, the company began studies to confirm patient reports that Wegovy did indeed lead to significant weight loss.

In 2021, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the marketing of Wegovy, which led to a decrease of about 20% in body weight for patients of the injection. As a result, Americans pounced on the shot and emptied the shelves. Wegovy was only approved in the US at the time, and doctors began to prescribe its "sister", the Ozempic injection, which is made of the same substance but with less than half the dose.

Ozempic was not as effective as Wegovy but still became a hit in Israel. Since then, thousands of Israelis have been treated with Ozempic. The Health Ministry was not enthusiastic about the fact that Ozempic, which is generally intended for diabetics, is also used by those who want to lose weight. Despite this, more and more results of Ozempic, which led to significant weight loss and an effect similar to stomach shortening, caused the ministry to turn a blind eye and agree to this interim treatment.

The Health Ministry approved the marketing of Wegovy in Israel, but it won't be cheap at a monthly cost of about NIS 1,200. In comparison, Ozempic costs about NIS 340 per month. Saxenda, the oldest weight loss shot but the least effective of them all, costs about NIS 500 per month. There are more new weight loss drugs that are expected to flood the market and create a revolution similar to Wegovy, but their arrival has been delayed mainly due to the current war. Body weight (credit: INGIMAGE)

How exactly do these injections work?

The Wegovy and Ozempic injections include a substance similar to the GLP-1 hormone, which plays many roles throughout the body. The hormone causes a feeling of satiety by slowing down the emptying of the stomach, reduces the blood sugar levels in the body, and in ways that are not yet completely clear, also helps reduce fats. In recent months, it has become clear that these injections also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Ultimately though, there is no miracle recipe for weight loss. Studies have shown that stopping treatment with weight loss injections causes a steep increase in weight, sometimes even more than the initial weight. The pharmaceutical companies have not yet tested the long-term effect of the injections, but what is known is that in very rare cases they may increase the risk of pancreatitis and thyroid tumors.

These injections are prohibited for pregnant women or those planning to conceive in the near future. Most importantly, the weight loss injections will not work without a healthy lifestyle and physical activity. Without a low-calorie diet and exercise, these injections will have almost no effect on an individual's weight long term.

Those who suffer from obesity (calculated as a BMI - height divided by weight squared - of 30 or higher), should consult their doctors about suitability for treatment with weight loss injections. Before and during the treatment, it is recommended to go for consistent blood tests, which include the monitoring of pancreatic enzymes, sugar levels, blood lipid levels, and the thyroid gland. These points of course are to be combined with regular exercise and a healthy diet.