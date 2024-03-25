Naturopathy expert and evacuee treats other October 7 survivors

Living through the events of October 7 in the southern kibbutz of Ein Hashlosha, which lies on the road between Nir Oz and Kissufim, was like being in a nightmare movie for kibbutz member Adi Peri. She lay on the floor in her bomb shelter for hours as she listened to Hamas terrorists shooting and yelling in the houses around her, hoping they would not invade her home.

Peri was woken up at 6:30 a.m. by sirens that went on and on. “We couldn’t leave the bomb shelter. It was just constant Red Alerts and barrages. We didn’t understand what was happening. Then friends and family started to call me and tell me about the infiltration of terrorists in various places.”

Peri was home alone, able to understand only parts of what was going on through her phone, which gave only spotty information as the cell reception wasn’t good in the closed shelter. “I started locking up the house, but it was hard because there were constant Red Alerts and barrages,” said Peri.

“The hours go by and you start hearing there are terrorists in the kibbutz. I kept my cool. I turned off the AC. I turned off the lights,” said Peri, noting that it was all about getting things done without becoming hysterical.

“You start hearing a ton of shots and a ton of yelling. I laid in the dark all those hours in the shelter. You really hope that they don’t come in. They kept coming and going. Things are quiet and then loud and then quiet and then loud,” described Peri. RUBBLE IN Kibbutz Kfar Aza following the October 7 attack: The terrorists hoped to spark a wider insurrection, and just as in extreme cults, they were instructed to fight to the death, say the writers. (credit: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY)

“I tried to find solutions to secure the door of the shelter to keep them from coming in,” Peri added, saying that she tried to tie it shut a few different ways, all the while hoping they would not enter her house.

“It was a miracle that they did not come into my home, even though they easily could have. They went into the homes of all of my neighbors. I live in the neighborhood that was most badly hurt on the Kibbutz. In some of my neighbors’ houses, they killed people, in some, they burned things, and in some, they threw grenades.

“They disconnected my [cooking] gas balloons and put them at my front door to try to blow them up, but my neighbor saw this from far away and shot at them,” she said. “In hindsight, we realized they were trying to blow up all the houses with the gas balloons.”

Recovering as an evacuee in Eilat

Peri was thankfully unhurt in the attack on Ein Hashlosha, which killed four of its residents, but her business and livelihood have been badly harmed, she said. After the attack, Peri was evacuated to Eilat with her community.

When they arrived in Eilat, Peri, who is an expert in naturopathy, quickly felt the need to treat people. “I felt that it was my calling since I had lived,” she said.

She began volunteering the day after arriving in Eilat, treating other evacuees and Eilat locals.

Before the attack, Peri ran a clinic for alternative medicine out of her home in the kibbutz, including naturopathy, massage, and natural pharmacy services. Peri also taught Israeli folk dancing. Since October 7, Peri says she hasn’t been able to make a living because of her situation as an evacuee. She cannot fit her business in the hotel room that she also must live in, and feels she is in a state of limbo.

“In the last few months, I haven’t been making a living,” said Peri. “There is no income and I also feel I am not doing anything. I am far from family and from everything. I have no control,” she said.

One type of work that Peri has been able to do and enjoy since October 7 is leading naturopathy workshops for companies.

“I was invited to a hi-tech company to give a workshop on natural pharmacy,” said Peri, saying that she also gave a lecture on the healing properties of some plants. “I had a good time. This is something I want to do,” Peri stated.She is also considering looking for work as an employee rather than a freelancer so that she can find more stability.

Her community was moved from Eilat to Netivot, where she hopes to find clients in the area or travel to other cities to do workshops.

For business inquiries and more information about the services she offers, you can visit Peri’s website at: https://www.adiperi.com/