Conference bridges AI and medicine to revolutionize healthcare

The Weizmann Institute of Science is gearing up to host the Lemaanchem organization conference, marking the first-ever convergence of medical science and artificial intelligence (AI) in Israel. Set for Wednesday, 2024, this annual event is themed "Artificial Intelligence in the Service of Medicine," showcasing the transformative power of AI in medical diagnostics and treatment.

The conference is set to unveil innovative AI modules that promise to revolutionize medical diagnostics, significantly reduce the workload on medical professionals, and enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system. This initiative is particularly timely, addressing one of the healthcare system's pressing challenges: a critical shortage of diagnostic professionals leading to delays and suffering for patients.

More than 500 attendees, including doctors, hospital administrators, university presidents, academics, researchers, and high-tech industry leaders, are expected to participate. Highlighting the event's significance, speakers from global tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Check Point, and Mobileye will be presenting, emphasizing the vital intersection of technology and healthcare.

Speakers at the conference

Moderated by actress Yael Bar-Zohar, a committed activist and volunteer with Lemaanchem, the conference will feature a wide array of speakers. Notables include retired Major General Yohanan Locker, chairman of the Clalit Health Services board; Professor Ran Balicer, Chief Innovation Officer of Clalit Health Services; Professor Eran Segal from the Weizmann Institute of Science; and Professor Yossi Matias, Vice President of Google and head of Google's global health AI initiative.

The event will also host several professional sessions, with a standout opening session by Microsoft focusing on AI's role in redefining healthcare. Another key session, led by Barak Regev, CEO of Google Israel, will discuss Google's AI revolution, featuring insights from leading experts in the field.

A highlight of the conference will be a session dedicated to redefining health services through the lens of AI, offering a live demonstration of AI applications in medical fields. This session will be spearheaded by Dr. Gadi Neuman, deputy president of the Lemaanchem organization, recently appointed as the chairman of its research and development committee.

This pioneering event, the first of its kind in Israel, has received endorsement from President Isaac Herzog and is sponsored by philanthropist Beny Steinmetz, head of Friends for Lemaanchem organization.

The Lemaanchem organization, the force behind this conference, has been operating as a non-profit since 2017, offering free professional medical consultation and guidance across Israel, without regard to religion, race, or gender.