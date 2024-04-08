Strengthening ties: Health ministers of Israel and Greece sign cooperation agreement

Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and his Israeli counterpart MK Uriel Busso signed a cooperation agreement in Jerusalem on Monday, proving that Israel still has friends in the international medical establishment.

“My country, and I personally, are standing by Israel’s side in efforts to free the abductees who have been held by Hamas since October 7. Unfortunately, not everyone understands what Israel is facing and how it works to protect the lives of innocents,” said Georgiadis – an author, politician, and publisher who is vice president of New Democracy and health minister in the Second Cabinet of Kyriakos Mitsotakis – appointed just four months ago. “It has been six months since the attack against Israel and I would like to wish all the families that they find their loved ones soon, safe and sound.”

“We are working to deepen the ties with Greece in a variety of areas and expand the joint work with any country that considers itself our friend, especially with such a good and close neighbor,” Busso responded.

Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and his Israeli counterpart MK Uriel Busso sign an agreement. April 8, 2024. (credit: MIRI SHIMONOVICH/GPO)

Agreement to cover five years with possibility of additional extension

During the meeting, the ministers signed a plan for cooperation between the health ministries of Israel and Greece for five years with the possibility of an automatic extension of about five more years. The two health ministers expressed their commitment to the establishment and development of bilateral relations in the field of medicine and to promote joint work to improve the level of health services in the countries and to mutual benefit for the citizens of the two countries.

According to the plan signed between the ministers following a previous agreement between the countries, cooperation will be promoted in areas of great importance to both countries, including emergency preparedness; mental health; planning future hospitals and providing medical services; stem cell therapy and genetics; nursing and new technologies; public and private health insurance; communicable and non-communicable diseases; transplants and organ donations; medical cannabis; promoting food safety and environmental health, and more.

The ministers also agreed that there will be mutual visits of experts from the two countries for the purposes of certification, improvement and consultations, as well as the hosting of international conferences, meetings and events in the field of health that will be held by each of the countries.

The Greek minister noted that this was his first visit to Israel since taking office. He said that it was important for him to visit during a difficult time for the State of Israel and to show the depth of his country’s friendship with its ally.

Busso thanked his Greek counterpart for the important visit to Israel, for the warm words, and the unreserved support for Israel, and expressed hope that the cooperation between the health ministries of Israel and Greece will bear fruit and provide relief to the citizens of the countries.”

Minister Georgedis “is a true friend of Israel, and I thank him for his great support for us at this time. We are working to deepen the ties with Greece in many areas and to expand the joint work with any country that considers itself our friend, especially with such a good and close neighbor Israel and Greece share many challenges in the field of medicine and health, and I am sure that our cooperation will bring great news for the citizens of both countries,” Busso concluded.