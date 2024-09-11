Weight-loss injections are safe and effective for children as young as six, new study shows

Weight-loss injections have revolutionized obesity treatment in adults, and now, their effectiveness has been proven in children.

A new study revealed that the injection "Saxenda" led to significant weight loss in children with obesity compared to those who received no treatment. While Saxenda is part of an older generation of weight-loss medications, it still resulted in considerable reductions in excess weight.

The research, conducted by Novo Nordisk, included 82 obese children aged 6 to 12. Over a 56-week period, 56 children received daily Saxenda injections, while the others received a placebo.

Results showed that children treated with Saxenda reduced their Body Mass Index (BMI) by 5.8%, while the control group saw only a 1.6% reduction.

Children who also followed a healthy diet and exercised achieved even better BMI reductions. The side effects in children were similar to those seen in adults and typically subsided over time. These included bloating, diarrhea or softer stools, and nausea.

The study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity and published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine, quoted lead researcher Professor Claudia Fox from the School of Medicine in Minneapolis: "Until now, children had almost no options for treating obesity. They were told to try harder with diet and exercise. Now, with the injections, there is hope that children suffering from obesity will be able to live healthier and more productive lives."

Originally, these injections were developed as a treatment for diabetes. During clinical trials, a side effect of weight loss was observed, leading researchers to explore their use for obesity management. Follow-up studies confirmed that the injections help people lose weight while also managing diabetes and lowering blood fat levels.

Multi-tiered weight-loss

The injection works via the GLP-1 molecule, which acts in multiple ways. First, it boosts insulin secretion from the pancreas based on the blood’s glucose levels. The higher the glucose, the more insulin is released, which then lowers blood sugar by helping cells absorb glucose.

The drug also reduces the release of glucagon, another hormone that increases glucose production and its release into the bloodstream from the liver’s stores. Typically, glucagon is triggered when glucose levels drop, prompting the liver to release glucose to maintain balance.

Additionally, GLP-1 slows stomach emptying, suppresses appetite, and increases feelings of fullness by influencing the brain's hunger centers. Interestingly, it also appears to reduce cravings for high-fat foods, although the mechanism behind this isn't fully understood.

Novo Nordisk recently reported even more encouraging results from its latest injection, Wegovy, which reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke by 20% in overweight individuals with a history of heart disease. Currently, weight-loss injections are approved for adults aged 18 and up, but in some cases, they may be authorized for children as young as 12 under special approval from the Health Ministry.