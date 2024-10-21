Over 50,000 aesthetic surgeries performed in Israel since war began

The Israel-Hamas war has burdened thousands of victims with severe physical and mental injuries in the past year. Still, Israelis are not giving up on finding a little comfort in improving their appearance. According to data from the Israeli Association of Plastic Surgery, tens of thousands of aesthetic surgeries and at least tens of thousands of facial injections have been performed in the past year.

The data is based on a survey conducted among dozens of plastic and aesthetic surgery experts and association members. It uses data collected from their clinics, both in the public and private systems, and includes a questionnaire distributed to experts. This data is being published for the first time ahead of the association's annual conference, which will be held on November 5.

The data showed about 54,000 aesthetic surgeries have been performed in Israel in the past year. Among the surgeries, about 35,000 were breast lift surgeries, which is about 65% of all surgeries; about 14,000 surgeries were breast reduction surgeries (about 26%), and about 6,000 breast augmentation surgeries (about 11%). Additionally, about 4,000 nose surgeries were performed, constituting about 7% of all aesthetic surgeries, about 11,500 full or partial facelift surgeries, including eyelid surgeries (about 21%), about 11,000 tummy tucks (about 20%) and about 1,800 ear pinning surgeries, constituting about 3% of all surgeries.

The field of injections continues to be on the rise, with about 30,000 hyaluronic acid injections administered during the year. Also, the field of reconstructive plastic surgery continues to grow, with about 36,000 reconstructive surgeries performed through private healthcare.

In the past year, thousands of Israelis were treated by the association's plastic surgery experts in hospital emergency rooms and private clinics following severe complications from cosmetic procedures performed by doctors who did not specialize in plastic surgery. These complications caused severe infections, sometimes leading to life-threatening situations or severe lifelong scars. Additionally, hundreds of victims of the October 7 massacre and the war underwent life-saving treatments by association doctors and in private clinics at no cost as part of the total mobilization of association members to assist war victims. Cosmetic surgery procedure (illustrative). (credit: ISRAELI ASSOCIATION OF PLASTIC AND AESTHETIC SURGERY)

Prof. Yossi Haik

"It's been a complex year for the people of Israel," Prof. Yossi Haik, chairman of the Association for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, told Maariv.

"The war has affected all areas of life, and alongside the security and emotional challenges, many have turned to aesthetics to find a moment of comfort and a sense of control within the chaos.” Haik continued.

“For many, aesthetic surgeries are not just a matter of external appearance, but a means of renewal and inner rejuvenation in such a difficult year. Plastic surgeons work day and night to save lives and improve the quality of life of hundreds of soldiers and civilians, severely wounded, who suffered from severe scars, deep burns, deep cuts, and life-threatening conditions. We are proud to stand at the forefront of this complex treatment and help victims return to their life course."

Dr. Ariel Tessone

"The need for combining forces between plastic surgery experts and factors in the public and private health sector is becoming more crucial than ever, especially against the background of the rise in complex injury cases from the months of war and the need for complex trauma reconstructions," added Dr. Ariel Tessone, secretary of the association and expert in plastic and aesthetic surgery.

"We are happy to contribute our part and help anyone who needs life-saving and quality of life-improving treatments, especially in these complex times."