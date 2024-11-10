Israeli doctor Itzhak Brook honored with distinguished service award at cancer symposium

Dr. Itzhak Brook, a renowned Israeli physician and survivor of throat cancer, has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance for his significant contributions to the organization and to patients worldwide. The award was presented at the Alliance’s annual Head and Neck Survivorship Symposium, held in October 2024.

Diagnosed with throat cancer in 2006, Dr. Brook underwent a laryngectomy two years later. Since then, he has dedicated himself to improving patient care, reducing medical errors, and sharing his experiences to educate others.

As a board member and ambassador for the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, Dr. Brook has profoundly impacted countless patients' lives, often through his lectures and writings. His book, The Laryngectomee Guide Expanded Edition, has been published in 28 languages, providing essential guidance to patients and caregivers alike.

"Dr. Brook embodies the meaning of a servant leader. Since his first diagnosis in 2006, he has made it his mission to educate and assist other laryngectomy patients," said Amanda Hollinger, Executive Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance.

Cancer symposium

The symposium, which attracted over 1,100 attendees both in person and virtually, celebrated Dr. Brook’s achievements and other advancements in head and neck cancer support. (credit: Roby Yahav)

This year’s event featured expanded offerings, including exhibits by sponsors and partner organizations and a gathering for survivors, caregivers, and professionals to connect and share insights.

The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance’s ambassador program, of which Dr. Brook is a part, unites survivors, caregivers, and advocates dedicated to supporting patients on their journey to recovery.

Through this initiative, Dr. Brook and his peers work tirelessly to provide guidance and share their personal stories to inspire and aid others facing similar challenges.