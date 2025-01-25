Freed Israeli hostages show signs of stable health, undergo further medical checks

The return of the four Israeli hostages—Liri, Karina, Naama, and Daniela—was a moment of profound relief for the nation, uniting Israelis in celebration. Upon their arrival at the Re’im military base, senior medical officers from the IDF’s Medical Corps conducted preliminary health assessments. Early observations suggested that their general physical condition appeared stable, offering some reassurance after the ordeal they endured.

Four former hostages meet with IDF personnel in Israeli territory. January 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

While comprehensive medical evaluations, including extensive bloodwork, are still underway, doctors often rely on external physical signs to form an initial impression of health. From the images released, several key indicators suggest the hostages are in relatively good condition:

Walking and movement

The hostages were seen walking unaided, climbing stairs to a stage in Azza Square, raising their arms to wave, and bending their fingers to hold items—a document and a bag—handed to them, in what many interpreted as a cynical gesture by Hamas. These seemingly straightforward actions reveal much about their motor skills. The fact that they could perform these tasks suggests that their muscle strength is intact, despite the harsh conditions of captivity. It also implies that their vitamin and electrolyte levels may be within a normal range, which is particularly significant given the prolonged lack of proper nutrition likely experienced during their time in Gaza.

Vision

The women appeared able to navigate their surroundings confidently, indicating that their vision was not significantly impaired. This is particularly noteworthy, as their captivity likely involved long periods in darkness without access to natural light, a factor that can sometimes lead to vision deterioration.

Skin condition

Initial photos from their time in captivity revealed visible injuries, including extensive bruising and signs of head trauma. However, recent images show no external wounds or signs of infection. This suggests that their injuries have healed over time, even under the unhygienic and resource-limited conditions they endured. Such recovery is a testament to the resilience of their bodies, though the full extent of their healing will only be confirmed after further medical tests.

Lips and hydration

A person’s lips can reveal a great deal about their hydration and nutritional status. In the recent images, their lips appear free of cracks or severe dryness, suggesting they may not have experienced extreme dehydration in the latter stages of their captivity—a small but significant indicator of their overall health.

Fingernails

The appearance of fingernails can point to chronic conditions, nutritional deficiencies, or trauma. The hostages’ nails appear healthy in the images, offering additional reassurance that they are not suffering from long-term health issues—though this too will be confirmed through detailed medical evaluations.

While these observations are encouraging, it is crucial to remember that external signs are only part of the picture. Comprehensive medical tests and psychological evaluations will provide a fuller understanding of their recovery needs. For now, their visible resilience provides a hopeful foundation.

Transitioning to specialized care

The hostages were transported in an armored vehicle through a secure underground passage to Schneider Children’s Medical Center, which is housing the newly established "Returnees’ Wing." Each of the four women is being placed in a private room with a dedicated companion, while their families are being accommodated in adjoining spaces. This arrangement is designed to provide the necessary privacy and support as they begin the next phase of their recovery.

These women endured unthinkable trauma during their time in captivity. Their physical health is only part of the recovery process, which will also include long-term psychological care to help them process the experience. As the nation continues to follow their journey, there remains hope for their full recovery and a swift return to normal life.