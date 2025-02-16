Netanyahu’s health report: Cancer-free, pacemaker operational, infection persists

After years without a detailed medical report on the prime minister, his office has now published a comprehensive document outlining the procedures he has undergone and recent tests. The report clarifies that, contrary to rumors, he does not have prostate cancer, though he still suffers from a urinary tract infection following surgery.

The document, signed by Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, urologist Prof. Alon Pikarsky from Hadassah Medical Center, and internal medicine and hypertension specialist Prof. Ehud Grossman, states that Netanyahu is in good health. His blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels are normal, and comprehensive lab tests, including blood counts, liver and kidney functions, and blood electrolytes, are all within normal ranges.

The report also details the pacemaker implantation Netanyahu underwent in July 2023 and confirms that he is under regular cardiological supervision.

According to Prof. Roy Beinart, head of the Arrhythmia Institute at Sheba Medical Center, since the pacemaker implantation, there have been no signs of arrhythmias or other cardiac events. The most recent examination in November 2024 found that the pacemaker is functioning properly, and Netanyahu is not dependent on it.

Prof. Beinart added, "The prime minister is completely stable from a cardiac perspective and does not require any treatment beyond routine follow-up, as is standard for all pacemaker patients. There are no cardiac restrictions on any activities, including physical exercise."

Repeated surgeries for Netanyahu

The report also noted that in April 2024, Netanyahu underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia. Prior to the surgery, a full-body CT scan revealed an enlarged prostate, small bladder stones, and an obstructive condition in the bladder.



The report further states that Netanyahu is undergoing regular colonoscopy screenings according to standard medical guidelines aimed at detecting precancerous growths in the colon. His most recent colonoscopy was normal.

The report also details the prostate gland removal Netanyahu underwent on December 29 of last year. His doctors noted that the prostate was removed using laser technology and was found to be benign and non-cancerous. However, he continues to suffer from a urinary tract infection that has not yet cleared and is still being treated with antibiotics.

