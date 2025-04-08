Why airplane food tastes bland: The science behind your in-flight meal - study

Airplane food has long been a source of jokes, but behind the humor is a complex scientific explanation for why meals taste bland, flavorless—or just different—at high altitude. Understanding this begins with human physiology and the unique environment inside a pressurized aircraft cabin.

At a cruising altitude of about 30,000 feet (roughly 9 kilometers), cabin pressure is significantly lower than at sea level, despite regulated airflow and sealed construction. Humidity levels drop to extreme lows—sometimes below 12%—similar to the conditions in the Sahara Desert. At the same time, there is a noticeable reduction in the partial pressure of oxygen. As a result, each breath delivers less oxygen to the body, which can slightly reduce blood flow to sensory organs.

These changes directly impact the senses of smell and taste. Smell, which accounts for most of what we perceive as “taste,” is especially affected. Nasal passages dry out, olfactory receptors are less stimulated, and the transmission of scent information to the brain is weakened. Taste—responsible for detecting sweet, salty, sour, and bitter flavors—also becomes dulled.

A study conducted by Lufthansa found that at 30,000 feet, the perception thresholds for sweet and salty tastes drop by 30% to 40% compared to on the ground. In contrast, bitterness and spiciness are far less affected, which helps explain why foods such as tomato juice or spicy curries often taste better during a flight.

To compensate for this sensory shift, airlines have had to modify their menus. Foods that remain soft—like pasta, rice, and fish—tend to retain their texture better in the dry cabin air. In contrast, fresh vegetables lose their crunch, meats dry out quickly, and sauces must be seasoned more heavily—sometimes twice as much—to achieve the same taste profile experienced on the ground.

Rich stews, thick sauces, and hearty soups maintain flavor better and are therefore more commonly served, particularly in business and first class.

Food and drink affected by flight conditions

Another challenge is odor. In the enclosed airspace of an airplane, strong smells travel quickly and linger. As a result, airlines often avoid serving foods with strong aromas—such as smoked fish, fresh garlic or aged cheese—even if they might taste better in flight. The potential discomfort to other passengers outweighs the flavor benefit.

Beverages are also affected by cabin conditions. Carbonated drinks like cola or sparkling water lose their fizz more quickly due to lower pressure, as carbon dioxide escapes faster. This also makes beer more prone to spilling and alters its taste. Wine reacts differently as well.

The dry air dulls the palate, making white wine seem more acidic and red wine taste flat or metallic. To counter this, many airlines serve wine varieties that are better suited to high-altitude consumption, some of which are selected through tastings conducted in simulated cabin environments.

Even water tastes different in the air. Most commercial airlines serve bottled mineral water, not tap water, due to concerns over bacteria in onboard storage tanks—an issue highlighted in several inspections by US health authorities. But even bottled water can taste off because of the pressure and temperature changes.

In short, flying alters how we perceive food and drink. It’s not necessarily the cooking that’s subpar—our brains simply process flavor differently at altitude. Leading airlines invest in research and collaborate with chefs and nutritionists who specialize in high-altitude cuisine. Still, once you land, don’t be surprised if that in-flight meal tastes completely different than you remember.