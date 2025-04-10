Anjelica Huston reveals private cancer battle, now 'four years in the clear'

Hollywood icon Anjelica Huston has recently disclosed that she privately battled cancer after being diagnosed in 2019, and is now celebrating being "four years in the clear," according to multiple news outlets.

BreakingNews.ie reports that the 73-year-old actress, known for her roles in films like "The Addams Family" and "The Witches," revealed her diagnosis came after the release of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."

Speaking to People magazine, Huston described it as "a very serious moment for me," adding, "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

Yahoo News also carried the story, noting Huston's decision to keep her health struggle private until now. As per their report, she told People, "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

Extra TV highlighted Huston's positive outlook, quoting her saying she is "at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful." Actress Anjelica Huston (credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)

Celebrating recovery

The outlet further mentioned that Huston celebrated her recovery by simply walking in her garden and smelling the roses.

While Huston chose not to disclose the specific type of cancer she was diagnosed with, Entertainment Now reported that she acknowledged the news came as a shock. "It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go," she told People, according to the report.

An Oscar winner for her role in "Prizzi's Honor," Huston's illustrious career spans decades, including memorable performances in "The Postman Always Rings Twice" and "The Royal Tenenbaums."

Despite her past health challenges, Huston remains active in her career. As reported by Extra TV, she is set to star as Lady Tressilian in "Agatha Christie's Towards Zero," which premieres on BritBox on April 16th. She even quipped about filming some scenes from bed, telling People it was "very relaxing and wonderfully undemanding."

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," she said.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."