IDF treats more than 500 wounded Syrian civilians 

Troops of the 210th Division and the Medical Corps have treated more than 500 wounded Syrian civilians in the area of Hader in southern Syria over the past few weeks, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The civilians received treatment from a mobile forward facility.

Israel's continued support for Syrian Druze

The majority of those treated have been from the Syrian-Druze community, the military said, explaining the IDF's intention to provide ongoing medical assistance to the population.

In previous weeks, the IDF has also evacuated severely wounded Syrian-Druze to Israel for more advanced treatment at the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

The military stressed that Syria would have an ongoing IDF presence as part of efforts to ensure the security of residents of the Golan Heights, create a forward security zone and provide aid to the local population.