One-third of Israelis have started or resumed smoking amid ongoing war - survey

One-third of Israelis have recently started or resumed smoking due to the ongoing war in Israel, according to a recent survey by the Israel Cancer Association.

About 36% of respondents said they know people who have started or resumed smoking since the war began, while 5% of smokers reported increasing their cigarette consumption.

The association emphasized that roughly 154 Israelis die each week from diseases caused by active or passive smoking, including cancer, heart attacks, and strokes. Smoking also contributes to fertility issues in women and men.

The survey, conducted with Ipsos Market Research, included a nationally representative sample of 553 men and women aged 16 to 60, with 20% from the Arab sector. Study shows home smoking leads to genetic changes in children's DNA. Illustration. (credit: aijiro. Via Shutterstock)

According to the survey, 23% of Israelis are regular cigarette smokers, with smoking more common among men (30%) and less frequent among high-income earners (15%). E-cigarette use stands at about 12% of the population, and is more prevalent among young adults aged 16 to 24 (18%).

Among smokers, 71% regret having started, and three-quarters expressed a desire to quit.

The main challenges of quitting include viewing smoking as pleasurable, deeply ingrained habits, and stress, which prevents about 19% of individuals from quitting. Meanwhile, 24% view smoking as a symptom of illness.

Smoking in public places

The survey found that nearly the entire population (91%) is exposed to smoking in public places. The main locations include streets (65%), public parks (47%), restaurants and cafés (47%), and bus stops (46%). Smokers also report exposure at work, likely from smoking alongside colleagues (40%).

About half of the public (46%) said they have avoided certain places because of smoking, though usually infrequently. Among non-smokers, avoidance is slightly higher (50%) and more frequent; 3% of smokers said they always avoid places where smoking occurs. The most commonly avoided venues are bars (35%), restaurants (34%), and cafés (32%).

The survey also revealed that about 83% of Israelis want to avoid smoking in public spaces, including 91% of non-smokers. However, two-thirds (63%) are unaware that the law banning smoking in public places also covers electronic cigarettes. Only 37% fully understand the law, with even fewer young adults aged 16 to 24 (27%) aware of its scope.

More than one-quarter of respondents (28%) know a woman who continues to smoke during pregnancy, a figure significantly higher among smokers themselves (39%).

Ten percent of the public are in a relationship with a smoking partner, a number significantly higher in the Arab community (22%). Half of those not currently involved with smokers said they would refuse to date smokers in the future. Among non-smokers not in relationships with smokers, this rate rises to 65%.

The majority of the public (72%) is bothered by the smell of cigarettes from someone close to them, rising to 86% among non-smokers. Women are more affected by cigarette odor (78%). Half the public knows people who want to quit smoking but are unable to, including 56% of smokers.

Opinions are divided on increasing cigarette prices

Opinions are divided on whether cigarette prices should be increased through taxation, with 54% in favor. Among non-smokers, 64% support tax hikes. Three-quarters of the public, including 81% of non-smokers, back restrictions on cigarette advertising.

Concerning findings

“The findings are deeply troubling,” said Moshe Bar-Haim, CEO of the Israel Cancer Association. “Smoking shortens life expectancy and causes numerous diseases and deaths. Fighting this problem is a national priority that saves lives and requires vigorous, well-funded action. This must include strong enforcement, increased taxes, public education, advertising restrictions, and a complete ban on flavored tobacco products in Israel.”