One in five Israelis smokes, twice as common in Arab society, Health Ministry report shows

A Health Ministry report revealed Tuesday that one in five adult Israelis smokes, a rate 30% higher than the global average, and that smoking is twice as common in the Arab community.

The report also highlights a troubling trend: teenagers are increasingly using electronic cigarettes, mistakenly perceived as harmless.

The smoking rate among haredi (ultra-Orthodox) youth who drop out of yeshiva reaches 80%, with high use of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The report, submitted to the Knesset as required by law, outlines the extent of the smoking epidemic in Israel. It aims to draw public attention to the dangers of smoking and the urgent need to combat this phenomenon.

A survey by the Health Education and Promotion Department and the Israel Center for Disease Control found that the adult smoking rate remains steady at 20.5%. Among Arab men, the rate is significantly higher at 40.3%. An ultra orthodox Jewish man smokes at the entrance of a store in the Kfar Habad. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Approximately one-quarter of non-smokers reported exposure to secondhand smoke, which was almost twice as common in the Arab population as in the Jewish sector.

A survey conducted among teenagers revealed that 53% of those who experiment with tobacco products first try electronic cigarettes. High rates of use were also reported for flavored tobacco: 88% for hookah, 82% for electronic cigarettes, and 45% for regular cigarettes and rolling tobacco.

A first-of-its-kind survey among haredi youth found that 54% of those in high schools and 80% of those in dropout programs have experimented with smoking products.

The report notes that, during the past year, 82 local and regional authorities reported activities to prevent smoking in public places, as required by law. However, more than 65% of authorities do not submit reports to the Health Ministry, and even among those that do, many fail to enforce the law effectively.

'A troubling reality' in Israel

Health Minister MK Uriel Busso (Shas) said: “The current situation reflects a troubling reality: the smoking epidemic continues and remains one of the deadliest health risk factors in Israel. It is responsible for extensive illness and preventable death, particularly among young people. This is a top-priority health mission, and we are fighting it with all our strength.

“In the past year, we have advanced significant measures, including new regulations requiring graphic warnings on tobacco products—including electronic cigarettes—extensive educational activities, targeted campaigns and a national free smoking cessation hotline. Our goal is clear: to reduce exposure, accessibility and addiction to tobacco and nicotine products, ensuring that fewer young people start smoking. This is a national public health responsibility, and we are using every tool at our disposal to fight this epidemic.”

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said: “Preventing smoking and its harms is a top priority for the Health Ministry. Unfortunately, the use of electronic cigarettes is rising, especially among young people, contributing to higher overall smoking rates. The ministry is taking significant steps to reduce electronic cigarette use and smoking among Israelis.

“To reduce smoking rates, we have established a national task force in cooperation with relevant agencies to reassess our policies. Last week, the ministry approved an initiative to add graphic warnings to tobacco products. We are also pursuing measures to raise taxes and harmonize them across different products.”

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Health Ministry, said: “As shown in this year’s report, tobacco products remain the leading preventable cause of death. The report highlights the increasing use of electronic cigarettes, which are particularly dangerous for teenagers. This is a dangerous product, and it is essential to address this risk through comprehensive public health measures.”