13 Israeli diplomatic staff tested positive for COVID-19 in New York

WASHINGTON - Thirteen of Israel’s diplomatic missions staff in New York, including Consul General Assaf Zamir, have tested positive for COVID-19, the consulate has confirmed. Israel’s Consulate in New York is located at the same building as Israel’s Mission to the UN and the Ministry of Defense office.

As a result, the rest of the staff would start working in pods beginning Monday. Workers will attend the building on alternate days, and those who are not feeling well are instructed to stay at home. The consulate outlined guidance about testing and quarantine requirements in a message to personnel.

The Consulate General of Israel for New York ”has experienced a minor outbreak of COVID-19 at its offices in Manhattan,” tweeted Itay Milner, the consulate’s spokesperson.

“All of the personnel who have tested positive are experiencing non-serious symptoms and are in good condition, including Ambassador Zamir,” Milner added.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the consulate will be moving to a new schedule this week where employees work partially from home,” said Milner. “The consulate extends its thanks to all those who have wished our staff a speedy recovery, and we wish all of our American friends a very happy holiday season.”