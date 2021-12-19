The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID: The 5th wave here, every family has to be prepared - Bennett

The prime minister is going to address the country on Sunday night.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 17:55
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks as he attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks as he attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new coronavirus wave is already in Israel and every family has to be prepared, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday morning, as he prepared to address the country in a press conference later in the day.
“This government did a major thing when it made a quick and strong decision around three weeks ago to restrict entry to Israel and greatly delayed the entry of the variant to Israel,” he said, while opening the cabinet’s weekly meeting. We decided then, when the storm was still far away, and this seemed curious and even exaggerated to many. We bought precious time for the State of Israel and we delayed the Omicron by at least three weeks. The time is running out and it is simply not enough.”
Bennett remarked that the variant is now present in the country.
“This time, due to the fact that variant is very contagious, it must be understood that the collective, national protection that the state is providing, is not enough,” Bennett also noted. “The wave has arrived. Every family needs to prepare. Every person needs to make sure that he has been vaccinated with three doses and that his children have been vaccinated.”
Morbidity in Israel has been on the rise for the past few days. It is not clear yet whether the development is caused by Delta – which at the moment remains the prevalent strain in the country – or Omicron.
A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
There were 175 identified Omicron cases in the country as of Sunday, 40 more than on Friday.
Of those, the majority (113) entered Israel from abroad – specifically from South Africa, the UK, France, the US, the UAE, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany, Morocco, Spain, Serbia, Belgium, Cyprus and Turkey. In addition, 31 are individuals who were in contact with returnees, and 17 were infected in the community. The ministry is still checking the origin of infection of another 14 people. Out of 175 virus carriers, 122 are fully vaccinated, 53 are not and the status of one is unknown.
Moreover, another 380 individuals in Israel are highly suspected to have contracted the variant, 211 inbound travelers, 46 through contacts with them, and 123 in the community.
Of the total 555 cases either verified or suspected, 325 virus carriers are asymptomatic and 229 are experiencing symptoms (the status of one is unknown). Meanwhile, the number of cases is increasing.
In the week between December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day was recorded. The previous week they were 613 and the week before that 519.
On Saturday, 372 new virus carriers were identified. On the previous Saturday, they were 235.
On Sunday, the R rate – which measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average – hit 1.15, the highest figure in over three months.
At the same time, serious morbidity remains stable – with 81 patients in serious conditions, similar to previous days.
The authorities have been concerned because the drive to vaccinate children aged 5-11 has been proceeding slowly. As of Sunday, only 7% of children turning 5 in 2021 and 13% of those between 6-11 had received at least one shot, out of an eligible population of over one million Israelis.
The numbers have been especially low in communities from a low socioeconomic status.
“I am particularly concerned at the gap between various sectors in Israel. In Ramat Hasharon, Efrat, Omer and Modi'in/Maccabim-Reut, around 30% of children have already been vaccinated,” Bennett noted. “But in Kiryat Malachi, Tiberias, and Rahat, it is around 3%. It does not need to be like this. The vaccine is available to all Israeli citizens – not just the wealthy.”
Earlier in the day, a Knesset spokesperson announced that MKs were required to enter isolation on Sunday after it emerged that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus Omicron variant.
The MKs were in contact with a reporter at the Knesset Channel that tested positive for COVID – with a suspicion that he might have been infected by Omicron. Last week a Knesset security guard was found to have contracted the new variant and in the coming days, it emerged that another four staffers had COVID, one of them considered likely to have had caught Omicron.
As a result, dozens among Knesset employees and MKs have been asked to isolate – since according to the measures introduced against the new variant, also fully vaccinated individuals must isolate for a minimum of three days if there is reason to believe they have been infected with it. 


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Coronavirus COVID-19 Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miss Universe: Israel has no time for PR amid Omicron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by