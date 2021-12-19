COVID: The 5th wave here, every family has to be prepared - Bennett

A new coronavirus wave is already in Israel and every family has to be prepared, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday morning, as he prepared to address the country in a press conference later in the day.

“This government did a major thing when it made a quick and strong decision around three weeks ago to restrict entry to Israel and greatly delayed the entry of the variant to Israel,” he said, while opening the cabinet’s weekly meeting. We decided then, when the storm was still far away, and this seemed curious and even exaggerated to many. We bought precious time for the State of Israel and we delayed the Omicron by at least three weeks. The time is running out and it is simply not enough.”

Bennett remarked that the variant is now present in the country.

“This time, due to the fact that variant is very contagious, it must be understood that the collective, national protection that the state is providing, is not enough,” Bennett also noted. “The wave has arrived. Every family needs to prepare. Every person needs to make sure that he has been vaccinated with three doses and that his children have been vaccinated.”

Morbidity in Israel has been on the rise for the past few days. It is not clear yet whether the development is caused by Delta – which at the moment remains the prevalent strain in the country – or Omicron

There were 175 identified Omicron cases in the country as of Sunday, 40 more than on Friday.

Of those, the majority (113) entered Israel from abroad – specifically from South Africa, the UK, France, the US, the UAE, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany, Morocco, Spain, Serbia, Belgium, Cyprus and Turkey. In addition, 31 are individuals who were in contact with returnees, and 17 were infected in the community. The ministry is still checking the origin of infection of another 14 people. Out of 175 virus carriers, 122 are fully vaccinated, 53 are not and the status of one is unknown.

Moreover, another 380 individuals in Israel are highly suspected to have contracted the variant, 211 inbound travelers, 46 through contacts with them, and 123 in the community.

Of the total 555 cases either verified or suspected, 325 virus carriers are asymptomatic and 229 are experiencing symptoms (the status of one is unknown). Meanwhile, the number of cases is increasing.

In the week between December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day was recorded. The previous week they were 613 and the week before that 519.

On Saturday, 372 new virus carriers were identified. On the previous Saturday, they were 235.

On Sunday, the R rate – which measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average – hit 1.15, the highest figure in over three months.

At the same time, serious morbidity remains stable – with 81 patients in serious conditions, similar to previous days.

The authorities have been concerned because the drive to vaccinate children aged 5-11 has been proceeding slowly. As of Sunday, only 7% of children turning 5 in 2021 and 13% of those between 6-11 had received at least one shot, out of an eligible population of over one million Israelis.

The numbers have been especially low in communities from a low socioeconomic status.

“I am particularly concerned at the gap between various sectors in Israel. In Ramat Hasharon, Efrat, Omer and Modi'in/Maccabim-Reut, around 30% of children have already been vaccinated,” Bennett noted. “But in Kiryat Malachi, Tiberias, and Rahat, it is around 3%. It does not need to be like this. The vaccine is available to all Israeli citizens – not just the wealthy.”Earlier in the day, a Knesset spokesperson announced that MKs were required to enter isolation on Sunday after it emerged that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The MKs were in contact with a reporter at the Knesset Channel that tested positive for COVID – with a suspicion that he might have been infected by Omicron. Last week a Knesset security guard was found to have contracted the new variant and in the coming days, it emerged that another four staffers had COVID, one of them considered likely to have had caught Omicron.

As a result, dozens among Knesset employees and MKs have been asked to isolate – since according to the measures introduced against the new variant, also fully vaccinated individuals must isolate for a minimum of three days if there is reason to believe they have been infected with it.