After nearly dying of COVID, 33-year-old Israeli new mom, baby go home

Miri Ali said that she received two gifts from Galilee Medical Center: her baby and her life.

The 33-year-old new mother from the Arab town of Jadeidi-Makr near Acre was admitted to Galilee Medical Center in August with a critical case of COVID-19 , suffering from respiratory failure and severe pneumonia.

She was 35 weeks pregnant and unvaccinated.

The hospital worked fast, delivering her baby via an emergency cesarean section . Her son was born in good condition and after only a few days in this hospital was released home, while his mother was intubated and remained in critical condition.

For 15 days, Galilee’s coronavirus intensive care unit, under the direction of Dr. Larissa Jacobson, fought for Ali’s life. Eventually, Ali began breathing on her own and the virus left her system. Then, she was transferred to the medical center’s rehabilitation unit, where she has been recovering for the last month-and-a-half.

Her recovery required a multi-disciplinary team, the hospital said, including a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, communication clinician and psychologist.

Mira Ali (in a gray shirt) with members of the Galilee Medical Center team (credit: GALILEE MEDICAL CENTER, RONI ALBERT)

"When Mira came to us, she was infirm and in serious condition,” Dr. Julia Kovalenko, head of the rehabilitation department, said last week. “We are very happy to release her home in good condition."

Ali shared her own message: “If I could turn the clock back, I would be vaccinated. Coronavirus is very serious and should not be underestimated. I ask anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so."