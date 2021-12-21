Vaccines complexes opening at two major Israeli malls

In an effort to drastically increase the number of individuals being vaccinated each day, vaccination complexes will now be opening in malls across the country.

The complexes are being run by Sharan Medical at Azrieli malls in Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Sharon is the same company that has been running vaccine complexes at schools across Israel.

The vaccines will be available without an appointment and to anyone who is eligible for a jab, including children.

According to the company’s CEO, Itamar Bitton, Azrieli in Tel Aviv has around 40,000 shoppers per day. As such, “we are expecting a dramatic increase in the number of people getting vaccinated and are preparing for an increase in demand, in coordination with the Health Ministry.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a press conference about the Omicron variant and expressed concern that not enough people were taking advantage of the vaccines that Israel is providing.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/FILE PHOTO)

“We are pleased that we have the privilege of living in a state that looks after everyone and we – the Government of Israel – are seeing to it that vaccines are accessible,” Bennett said. “We are purchasing vaccines however we can but in the end it is you parents who have the responsibility.”

He added that Israel overcame the Delta in part because the citizens of Israel “went and got vaccinated in large numbers.”

Israel ran the world’s fastest vaccination campaign in December 2020 through March 2021 - a campaign that took the country out of the third wave. When boosters were approved and began being administered in August 2021, there was a rapid response by the majority of the population. However, since then, vaccine uptake has slowed.

There are still a million Israelis eligible for booster shots who have not gotten them. Moreover, only 8% of five-year-olds and 14% of six-to-11-year-olds have gotten the jab.