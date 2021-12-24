Israeli tourist arrested in Thailand after breaking COVID-19 quarantine

An Israeli tourist was arrested in Thailand on Wednesday after sparking a nationwide manhunt by breaking out of COVID-19 quarantine, the Bangkok Post reported on Thursday.
The tourist, 29-year-old Ohad Baruch, broke out of his Bangkok hotel on December 18 after being tested for COVID-19 and not waiting for a result - which was positive for the Delta variant, according to local media. He had fled to Pattaya and then to a holiday island of Koh Samui before calling to turn himself in.
On Thursday, Baruch was brought back to Bangkok after three COVID-19 tests came back negative, meaning he had fully recovered, the Bangkok Post reported.
Baruch is still facing charges for not abiding by Thailand's COVID-19 restrictions.
He is currently facing a possible two-year prison sentence and a fine of 40,000 baht, the equivalent of around NIS 3,770.