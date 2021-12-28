COVID-19: Nearly 3,000 new cases in Israel on Tuesday

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is climbing at an unprecedented pace , data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.

There were 2,952 new cases diagnosed on Monday, more than any time in the last three months. Some 2.35% of the roughly 140,000 people who were screened tested positive.

Already by 9:00 in the morning, another 778 people were diagnosed as infected.

For perspective, there were only 1,799 new cases the day before and only 1,329 last Tuesday.

Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science, said that the doubling rate in Israel is around every two or three days, meaning the country should expect cases to climb quickly.

He predicted in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning that the reproduction rate, which held at 1.47 Tuesday morning, would reach 2.6 in due time.

It is unclear how many of these cases are Omicron , but Segal said he expects around 60% of infections in Israel are already people carrying the variant.

The only number that has remained steady is serious cases, which stood at 85 on Tuesday morning, including 38 people who were intubated.