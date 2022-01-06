The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: Israel cancels red countries, reopens its skies

Starting from Friday, Israelis will be able to travel anywhere in the world without needing special governmental permission, while on Sunday Israel reopens to vaccinated foreign nationals.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 16:04
Travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport last Sunday, the day before the government’s latest travel ban went into effect. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport last Sunday, the day before the government’s latest travel ban went into effect.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israel skies will reopen after over a month.
Starting from Friday, no country will be classified as red, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash announced Thursday.
The move will allow Israelis to travel again anywhere in the world without needing special governmental permission, or to quarantine for a week upon their return – provided that they are vaccinated.
Earlier in the week, the ministry announced that starting from Sunday, also foreign nationals from non-red countries would be able to enter Israel without the need for special permission for the first time since the end of November, provided that they are fully vaccinated under the Health Ministry’s criteria (inoculated twice within the previous six months, vaccinated with a booster, recovered with one shot, or recovered within six months, as demonstrated by an electronic recovery certificate).
On Thursday, the list of red countries still included the US, the UK, Switzerland, the UAE, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria and Turkey.
Travellers seen at the Departure Hall in the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, on January 4, 2022. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90) Travellers seen at the Departure Hall in the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, on January 4, 2022. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)
Ash said that the decision was based on the fact that in light of the high morbidity already in Israel, maintaining the borders closed would not help.
The latest Health Ministry data showed that 7% of the cases registered in the past week and 4% of the cases of the previous day came from people returning from abroad. A few days earlier their numbers were more than 20%.
Inbound travelers will still to present a COVID test in order to board the flight (either PCR taken less than 72 hours prior the hour of departure or antigen less than 24 hours before departure) and take a PCR in Israel upon landing. Those who are vaccinated will be able to leave quarantine as soon as they receive the results or after 24 hours, those who aren’t for a week and take a second test on the seventh day.
Ash stressed that the ministry continued to recommend avoiding unessential travel. 


