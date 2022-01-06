The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 in Israel: 16,115 new cases, 134 in serious condition

As Israel prepares to launch its new testing policies, Health and Education ministries get into a new fight.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 10:03

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 11:10
Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Ganey Taaruha Tel Aviv, on January 3, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Ganey Taaruha Tel Aviv, on January 3, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israel’s pandemic numbers hit a new record on Thursday, as the country recorded over 16,000 cases on the day before, while the Health and Education spat over testing in schools.
There were 16,115 new virus carriers identified on Wednesday, almost 4,000 more than the day before, which already marked a new record.
Almost 8% of the PCR tests processed returned a positive result, also one of the highest rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
The surge in cases has severely strained Israel’s testing capacity, especially with regards to PCRs, the most accurate type of test, which need to be sent to a laboratory. For the past several days, long lines have been registered at the testing stations and the time to get results – which used to be around 24 hours or less – has stretched to 36 or even 48 hours or more.
For this reason, the authorities decided to radically change the testing requirements, reserving PCRs to the populations at risk – over 60s and individuals with underlying conditions – and allowing younger and healthy individuals to rely on antigen tests – also known as rapid tests, because they do not need lab work and the results are offered within a few minutes.
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The new guidelines are set to come into effect on Friday.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday night the Health Ministry announced that starting from Thursday, antigen tests would be available in 3,200 elementary schools all over the country.
However, the announcement fueled a new confrontation between the Health and Education ministries. Earlier in the year, the two bodies already fought about isolation policies for students and vaccination in schools.
“The Health Ministry is creating chaos in the education system, we will not allow it to drag it into disarray,” Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton said in a statement on Thursday.
According to Shasha Biton, the two ministries agreed on the importance of performing tests in schools earlier in the week and to study a detailed outline for it, but the outline was never prepared and the Health Ministry just decided on its own to make the announcement to the press.
The statement added that the Health Ministry had apologized for the move.
“The Health Ministry is entirely invested in dealing with this wave of morbidity, and will not engage in defamation,” the ministry commented in a statement shortly after on Thursday.
It added that the two ministries agreed on a short postponement of the initiative to perform tests in schools and would work together to formulate the best plan for it.
Currently, around 29,000 of the country’s 72,000 active cases are registered among students and education staff. As of Thursday morning, there were 84,000 schoolchildren and 3,000 teachers in isolation, representing over two-thirds of the Israelis in quarantine.
The number of serious patients in Israel also continued to increase. There were 134 such patients as of Thursday. Seven days earlier, there were 91.
While the figure still represents a fraction of the peaks during previous waves – during the third wave, the record stood at 1,200 – health officials and experts believe that the situation will quickly change in light of the high number of coronavirus cases that Israel will experience.
While the hope is that the characteristics of the new Omicron variant – which appears to cause a milder disease compared to Delta – and the new antiviral treatments available in the country will keep the number of hospitalized individuals manageable, hospitals are reopening coronavirus departments to prepare for the influx of patients.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive to give a fourth coronavirus shot to individuals over 60 is proceeding rapidly. Over 132,000 Israelis have already received the new shot in the first three days. Overall Israel has about 1.6 million residents in this age group.


Tags education ministry Health Ministry Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel needs compelling stories, not just facts, to win the PR war - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Faydra Shapiro

Where is the threat to Christians in Israel? - opinion

 By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Gershon Baskin

Ben-Gvir is Kahane's replica and a cancer in Israeli society - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Rafael Medoff

Don't exaggerate Diaspora Jewry's 'distress' amid COVID-19 travel ban - opinion

 By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by