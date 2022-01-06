COVID-19 in Israel: 16,115 new cases, 134 in serious condition

Israel’s pandemic numbers hit a new record on Thursday, as the country recorded over 16,000 cases on the day before, while the Health and Education spat over testing in schools.

There were 16,115 new virus carriers identified on Wednesday, almost 4,000 more than the day before, which already marked a new record.

Almost 8% of the PCR tests processed returned a positive result, also one of the highest rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

The surge in cases has severely strained Israel’s testing capacity, especially with regards to PCRs, the most accurate type of test, which need to be sent to a laboratory. For the past several days, long lines have been registered at the testing stations and the time to get results – which used to be around 24 hours or less – has stretched to 36 or even 48 hours or more.

For this reason, the authorities decided to radically change the testing requirements, reserving PCRs to the populations at risk – over 60s and individuals with underlying conditions – and allowing younger and healthy individuals to rely on antigen tests – also known as rapid tests, because they do not need lab work and the results are offered within a few minutes.

Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The new guidelines are set to come into effect on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night the Health Ministry announced that starting from Thursday, antigen tests would be available in 3,200 elementary schools all over the country.

However, the announcement fueled a new confrontation between the Health and Education ministries. Earlier in the year, the two bodies already fought about isolation policies for students and vaccination in schools.

“The Health Ministry is creating chaos in the education system, we will not allow it to drag it into disarray,” Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Shasha Biton, the two ministries agreed on the importance of performing tests in schools earlier in the week and to study a detailed outline for it, but the outline was never prepared and the Health Ministry just decided on its own to make the announcement to the press.

The statement added that the Health Ministry had apologized for the move.

“The Health Ministry is entirely invested in dealing with this wave of morbidity , and will not engage in defamation,” the ministry commented in a statement shortly after on Thursday.

It added that the two ministries agreed on a short postponement of the initiative to perform tests in schools and would work together to formulate the best plan for it.

Currently, around 29,000 of the country’s 72,000 active cases are registered among students and education staff. As of Thursday morning, there were 84,000 schoolchildren and 3,000 teachers in isolation, representing over two-thirds of the Israelis in quarantine.

The number of serious patients in Israel also continued to increase. There were 134 such patients as of Thursday. Seven days earlier, there were 91.

While the figure still represents a fraction of the peaks during previous waves – during the third wave, the record stood at 1,200 – health officials and experts believe that the situation will quickly change in light of the high number of coronavirus cases that Israel will experience.

While the hope is that the characteristics of the new Omicron variant – which appears to cause a milder disease compared to Delta – and the new antiviral treatments available in the country will keep the number of hospitalized individuals manageable, hospitals are reopening coronavirus departments to prepare for the influx of patients.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive to give a fourth coronavirus shot to individuals over 60 is proceeding rapidly. Over 132,000 Israelis have already received the new shot in the first three days. Overall Israel has about 1.6 million residents in this age group.