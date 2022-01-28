The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID lockdown study: These are the environmental benefits of working from home

The application of remote working models can reduce energy consumption and contribute to the development of energy-efficient "smart cities."

By STEVE GANOT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 08:21
A social distance sign is seen at the entrance of a classroom in a school following the easing of lockdown measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the education sector, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 13, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
A social distance sign is seen at the entrance of a classroom in a school following the easing of lockdown measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the education sector, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 13, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

With the unprecedented lockdowns and additional measures designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, people around the globe reduced their activities significantly, visiting stores and entertainment venues less often, curtailing the number of trips and especially flights they took, and working and studying from home. The large shift of activities from offices to homes has revealed new opportunities for enhancing sustainability, according to a study conducted in Cyprus on remote working.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from Lithuania, Cyprus and Germany, was published in the journal Energy Sources Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and recently highlighted on the website of Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania, which coordinated the research.

The study established “impact indicators” that measure the contribution of remote working models to energy savings and environmental improvement, and found that at least 4 liters of transportation fuel and 7.4 kg of carbon dioxide can be saved per hour of remote work per 100 employees.

“Many energy and environmental-related benefits arise with remote working. These are mainly related to the elimination of the necessity to commute to the main premises of the organization, or the reduction of the distance required traveling to the coworking space,” said Dr. Paris Fokaides, an assistant professor in the School of Engineering at Frederick University, Cyprus.

“Coworking” refers to a model in which employees work in an office or another working environment alongside people who are self-employed or working for different employers. 

Dr. Paris Fokaides, an assistant professor in the School of Engineering at Frederick University, Cyprus, led the research team. (credit: Courtesy) Dr. Paris Fokaides, an assistant professor in the School of Engineering at Frederick University, Cyprus, led the research team. (credit: Courtesy)

The study investigated the role of teleworking during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sustainability in the context of smart cities.

“We have used as a case study the working habits of a university staff, where mixed scenarios of a home office – coworking and office working were developed with the use of location-allocation modeling,” explained Fokaides.

According to Fokaides, the main energy-saving and environmental benefit of remote work is less use of transportation, which means reduced consumption of fuel and emission of carbon dioxide and other atmospheric pollutants. 

Fokaides added that working remotely had other direct and indirect environmental impacts, such as reduced noise pollution, diminished need for land for road networks and infrastructure, decreased road congestion and savings in energy and material resources from less use of paper and plastic.

The study noted that Cyprus, where the research was conducted, is a place “where air conditioning systems constitute a major consumer of energy, especially in large office spaces and facilities,” and that with employees working from home, “the need for electricity for space cooling purposes was eliminated.” This claim seems exaggerated. Even under lockdown conditions, offices require some cooling, both for skeleton staffs that continue to come to work and for sensitive equipment, such as computer servers, that would be damaged if left uncooled. 

On top of that, at least some of the reduced demand for electricity in the office will be offset by an increased demand to cool the employees’ homes. And one might assume that home air conditioning units are less efficient than the systems used in large offices.

The study did find that power consumption in Cyprus was reduced by 25% during a period of lockdown from March 15 to April 26, 2020, compared to the corresponding period in 2019. But it’s unclear if one could expect similar reductions in power consumption in an economy that makes a permanent shift to widespread remote working but that is not under lockdown due to a major pandemic.

Does working from home reduce the overall demand for energy to run a business or merely shift some of the burden from the employer to the employees? Further research on this question is needed and has particular importance in the Middle East and North Africa region, where air conditioning is especially important.

Another key finding of the study was that teleworking could make a significant contribution to the development of smart cities, in particular by reducing the need for transportation.

In a smart city, digital and telecommunication technologies are used to make traditional networks and services more efficient. This means using smart urban transport networks, upgraded water supply together with waste disposal facilities, and smart energy-efficient buildings, all of which save on the energy and material resources and minimize carbon emissions.

A smart city includes various electronic methods and sensors to collect real-time data from citizens, devices, buildings, and other assets that can then be processed to manage facilities and resources more efficiently. This can enhance the sustainability of a wide variety of public assets and services, such as traffic and transportation systems, power plants, utilities, water supply networks, waste, crime detection, information systems, schools, libraries, hospitals, and other community services. 

“Smart cities target the improvement of the quality of life of its citizens, as well as the strengthening of the economy through the promotion of sustainable urban mobility and the increased use of clean and energy-efficient vehicles,” says Fokaides.

The pandemic will trigger permanent changes connected to the digitalization of work and other daily activities, predicts Fokaides, leading to a reduced need for mobility and lowered consumption of fossil fuels.



Tags cyprus Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by