COVID-19 in Israel: Serious cases drop back down below 1,000

A total of 31,167 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, bringing the number of currently active cases to 268,274, according to a Monday morning Health Ministry update.

The number of serious cases has dropped down below 1,000 for the first time since late January, standing at 994 as of Monday morning, with 268 intubated patients within that number.

128,307 PCR and antigen tests were taken throughout the day on Sunday, with a positive return rate of 24.3%.

The R-rate continues to decline, currently standing at 0.72.

To date, 9,544 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.