The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 in Israel: Serious cases drop back down below 1,000

31,167 new coronavirus cases * serious cases drop to 994 * R rate continues to decline

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 10:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 11:02
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A total of 31,167 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, bringing the number of currently active cases to 268,274, according to a Monday morning Health Ministry update. 

The number of serious cases has dropped down below 1,000 for the first time since late January, standing at 994 as of Monday morning, with 268 intubated patients within that number.

128,307 PCR and antigen tests were taken throughout the day on Sunday, with a positive return rate of 24.3%. 

The R-rate continues to decline, currently standing at 0.72.

To date, 9,544 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. 



Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health covid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by