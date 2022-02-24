The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 11,799 new cases, 693 in serious condition

The number of serious cases continues to fall, standing at 637 as of Thursday morning, down from 693 the previous day.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 11:55
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel recorded 11,799 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a positive return rate of 15% for the 78,182 PCR and antigen tests taken throughout the day, according to a Thursday morning Health Ministry update.

The number of serious cases continues to fall, standing at 637 as of Thursday morning, down from 693 the previous day. Of this number, 244 are in critical condition, with 233 patients intubated and a further 26 connected to ECMO machines.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic has risen to 10,076 people, with 178 of them occurring within the last seven days.

Roughly 3.6 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since March 2020, although the real number is estimated to be much higher.

The R-rate has fallen to 0.66, a sign of the continuing decline of the Omicron wave.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test (credit: PIXABAY)


